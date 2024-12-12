Morgan Wallen Pleads Guilty To Chair-Throwing Incident At Nashville Bar

Country singer Morgan Wallen will be incarcerated for seven days as part of a sentence for an incident in April when he threw a chair off the roof of a Nashville bar.

Wallen pleaded guilty Thursday in a Nashville courtroom to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, according to The Tennessean, a reduction from the three Class E felonies he faced at his initial arrest.

As a result of the plea, Wallen will spend seven days at a DUI education center and then be on probation for two years. He must also pay a $350 fine and court costs.

Wallen’s attorney Worrick Robinson issued a written statement after the court appearance saying that “upon the successful completion of his probation, the charges will be eligible for dismissal and expungement,” The Tennessean reported.

Wallen was arrested April 8 after he threw a chair from the sixth-floor rooftop of a bar owned by fellow singer Eric Church. The chair almost landed on two police officers standing on the street.

Bar staff told the police Wallen was the chair thrower, but he reportedly laughed off the incident.

Wallen didn’t comment on the incident or his arrest until April 19, when he tweeted on X, “I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.”

April’s arrest wasn’t Wallen’s first bout with the law at a celebrity-owned nightspot.

In May 2020, he was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after an incident at a Nashville bar owned by Kid Rock.

