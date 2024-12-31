Morgan Wallen Shares New Song 'Smile' About Troubled Relationship with New Year's Eve-Themed Music Video

"It was good to see you smile / Even if it was just for the picture," he croons on the ballad's chorus

Morgan Wallen is ending 2024 with a smile.

The "Last Night" singer released a surprise single on Monday, Dec. 30 titled "Smile," which serves as a continuation of a theme seen in his 2024 releases "Lies Lies Lies" and "Love Somebody," per a press release.

Wallen, 31, sings about life's little moments and longings in his new single, as he focuses on a troubled relationship through "filtered snapshots."

"It was good to see you smile / Girl you know it’s been a while / It was good to see you smile / Even if it was just for the picture," he croons on the chorus.

Big Loud / Mercury Records / Republic cover for Morgan Wallen's single "Smile"

The ballad's music video features Wallen as himself, getting ready to perform a late-night show set on New Year's Eve. Waiting for his call time in the green room, he looks over at a woman sitting nearby.

Once called onstage, instead of singing "Love Somebody" as planned, the star performs "Smile," going off-script.

Despite going rogue on the late-night show and leaving the producers panicked, the ratings skyrocket thanks to Wallen's performance. The woman emerges from the green room to watch him, and they stare at each other longingly before going their separate ways.

John Shearer/Getty Morgan Wallen in September 2024

"Smile" was written by Wallen along with Rocky Block, John Byron, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak and Luis Witkiewitz. The accompanying music video was directed by Justin Clough.

Wallen, who was named entertainer of the year at the 2024 CMA Awards, has a big 2025 to look forward to. His inaugural Sand in My Boots Festival will take place in Gulf Shores, Ala. from May 16-18.



David Lehr Morgan Wallen in 2024

Wallen, Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn and HARDY will perform at the festival, along with additional guests Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, T-Pain, Diplo, Wiz Khalifa, The War on Drugs, 2 Chainz, Chase Rice, Three 6 Mafia, 3 Doors Down, Ella Langley, ERNEST, Morgan Wade and Moneybagg Yo.

Fans are also hoping for a new album from Wallen in the new year following 2023's One Thing At a Time, which he performed on his One Night at a Time Tour.

