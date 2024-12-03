“Mormon Wives”' Thanksgiving Post About Them Being a 'Fam' Sparks New MomTok Drama: 'When We All Still Liked Each Other'

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' is currently filming their second season

Disney/Ashley Rose Ramirez The cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives including Whitney Leavitt, Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Ngatikaura, Jenn Affleck and Mikayla Matthews

More drama seems to be brewing between the MomTok members.

On Nov. 28, the official Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Instagram page celebrated Thanksgiving with a throwback photo of the cast in their pajamas alongside the caption, "Wish everyone a very happy Thanksgiving from our fam to yours 🫶."

Despite the cheery photo, fans quickly began to notice the cryptic comments left by MomTok members that alluded to ongoing drama within the group.

Layla Taylor commented that the photo was taken “when all still liked each other,” while Demi Engemann added, “before we REALLY got to know each other.” Jessi Ngatikaura also commented that the photo was taken "back when times were simple" for the group, pointing to the ongoing in-fighting between certain members.

Taylor Frankie Paul seemingly reacted to her costars' comments, writing, "girls still going off. I’m just thankful for this opportunity from @secretlivesonhulu @hulu @jeffjenkinsproductions 🙏🏻 thank you."

Before the Thanksgiving post was shared online, Paul, 30, and the rest of MomTok were at odds after she called them out for not supporting her after her red carpet appearance at the CMA Awards on Nov. 20. She took to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 23 and alleged that “not a single one of my girls from MomTok said anything on my CMA post" after it was "such a big night for me," before adding, "awkward.”

Mayci Neeley/TikTok MomTok in Mayci Neeley's TikTok

Ngatikaura, 32, later posted a screenshot of her DMs with Paul, seemingly disputing her claims. "Literally posted you on my story. Are you for real?” she wrote on social media. "Reposted your CMA TikTok and texted you the whole day you were there to support you," she continued.

Ngatikaura also took to the comments of Paul's Instagram post, quipping that she "forgot to comment even though I’m on vacation with my family and trying not to scroll too much 🤭 I’m the worst friend!! Forgive me queen Taylor, I’ll bow down now."

Other MomTok members like Mayci Neeley commented "the love of my life 😍" while Mikayla Matthews jokingly asked to let her "stay in Momtok 🥲."

Fred Hayes/Disney Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Demi Engemann, Layla Taylor, Taylor Frankie Paul, Whitney Leavitt on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'.

Mayci Neely addressed the drama in a TikTok posted on Nov. 23 which featured the text "people really need to lay off MomTok for not commenting on Taylor's post..." over the video.

Paul posted her own cryptic TikTok the same day where she used the audio "why is everyone acting weird towards me" with the text, "me acting clueless next time I have to see MomTok," written over the video. She followed up by writing, "Hopefully they are silent then too," in the caption, referencing the ongoing drama.

Paul and the rest of MomTok are currently filming for the second season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which is set to premiere in spring 2025.

