Morning fog possible, warmer days, a look ahead to Halloween

Meteorologist Devon Lucie takes a look at our high resolution forecast over the next 3 days with when and where fog could form and cause the most concerns, how cool morning temperatures will be, how warm the days will be. and a look at what the specific forecast is for some of the bigger events this weekend along with a first look at your Halloween forecast, then gets us a quick look at the tropic over the next 7 days, while wrapping up with the 7 day forecast showing which days fog could be the greatest concerns along with high and low temperatures each day and when rain chances could make a return.