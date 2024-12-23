‘Morning Joe’ Predicts What It’ll Take for Trump to Dump Elon Musk | Video

Andi Ortiz
·2 min read

Donald Trump lashed out this weekend at those referring to Elon Musk as “President Musk,” but the hosts of “Morning Joe” don’t think Trump is quite ready to fully dump the billionaire just yet. According to the MSNBC hosts, it’ll probably require a bigger hit to Trump’s ego.

During a rally on Sunday, Trump said “Elon’s done an amazing job, but no, he’s not going to be president. That, I can tell you. And I’m safe, you know why? He can’t be, he wasn’t born in this country.” And using that logic particularly amused host Jonathan Lemire.

“We know Donald Trump hates it when anyone challenges him for the spotlight. The fact that he had to address it over the weekend shows that clearly getting under his skin,” he said. “The fact that he had to point to the Constitution as an example of ‘Hey, no. Elon Musk actually can’t be president. He wasn’t born here’ shows you how much this is getting under his skin.”

That said, panelist Katty Kay doesn’t think this will be the thing to break Trump’s bond with Musk (and Musk’s financial backing).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump still seems to need or want Elon around. I don’t know how long that lasts, but at the moment, that still seems to be the case,” Kay said. “He seems to appreciate the amount of money that Elon poured into states like Pennsylvania to get him reelected. And I don’t see Elon disappearing from the scene as quickly as some other people have suggested.”

Panelist Sam Stein agreed, arguing that isn’t sure Trump needs and wants Musk himself, but rather just his bank account. For Stein, the more likely breaking point comes if Musk actually starts having more influence and pulling attention in the media.

“The problem is, of course, is that if Elon starts stealing his thunder, the spotlight, and it becomes apparent that Elon is actually more powerful than Trump, that will not go over very well for the president elect, soon-to-be-president,” he said. “I think that’s when you start seeing friction between the two.

Lemire readily agreed, joking that “when the Time Magazine cover drops suggesting that Elon Musk is actually running the show,” that’ll be it. At that, Stein jumped back in, noting that Musk made sure to post on social media about Trump’s Time cover previously, saying he didn’t want the cover himself.

“DOGE would have been done before it began, had that occurred,” Lemire joked.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.”

The post ‘Morning Joe’ Predicts What It’ll Take for Trump to Dump Elon Musk | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

Latest Stories

  • CNN Host Calls Out GOP Senator's Absurd Elon Musk Claim: 'That Can't Be True'

    Bill Hagerty claimed the billionaire's social media takes led to his office being "inundated with calls."

  • Incoming Trump press secretary says Day 1 executive order may tackle Title 42

    President-elect Trump’s incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump’s Day 1 executive orders may tackle Title 42. Leavitt joined Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” where she outlined what can be expected from Trump’s first day in office next month. “He will use the power of his pen to deliver on many of the promises he…

  • ‘Absolute Necessity’: Trump Goes All In on Buying Greenland Again

    If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. President-elect Donald Trump apparently wants to make another play to take control of Greenland—an autonomous region of Denmark that by all accounts isn’t for sale—even after a disastrous attempt during his first term created a diplomatic firestorm.

  • Chris Christie Predicts What Will Cause Demise of Musk-Trump Bromance

    Elon Musk’s close relationship with President-elect Donald Trump will eventually come to a halt, according to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. The Republican lawmaker, who once supported Trump but has since been one of the only ones to stand against him in the party, believes that Trump’s blame game tactics will be the reasoning behind a falling out. In an interview Sunday with ABC News' Jonathan Karl, he said: “It ends when Trump believes that something has gone wrong, and he needs someon

  • Trump Jabs Elon Over Those Pesky ‘President Musk’ Claims: ‘I’m Safe’

    Donald Trump made clear on Sunday: Elon Musk may be the world’s richest man, but he’s never going to be its most powerful politician. “No, he’s not gonna be president, that I can tell you,” the president-elect told a crowd in Arizona. “And I’m safe, you know why? He can’t be, he wasn’t born in this country.” Trump added an explicit “ha ha ha” after his comment and raised his arms, which elicited applause from the conservative crowd at TPUSA’s AmericaFest conference.

  • Trump Trolls Obama Over Name of America’s Tallest Peak

    Donald Trump said he will reverse President Obama’s decision to rename North America’s highest mountain. The peak was officially known as Mount McKinley from 1917 until 2015, when then-President Barack Obama renamed it Denali, as the mountain was known by indigenous Alaskans. Now Trump says he plans to revert the name to honor William McKinley, America’s 25th president.

  • Trump Bizarrely Threatens to Take Back Panama Canal

    President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday warned that he may take back control of the Panama Canal if Panama does not stop charging the United States “exorbitant” fees. “The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the U.S,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in a late-night Saturday post. “This complete ‘rip-off’ of our Country will immediately stop….” Panama charges boats and vessels tariffs to pass through the wat

  • 3 Major Retailers Who Will Raise Prices Immediately Under Trump — Tariffs Play Key Role

    President-elect Donald Trump has always been seen as something of a business-friendly president, yet despite that fact, American businesses are already threatening to increase their prices when Trump takes office again in January of 2025.

  • People Are Sharing Who They Think Should Run For President In 2028, And I Can't Believe I Agree With So Many Of These

    We're looking ahead at the next election cycle.

  • Trump Says He Will ‘Stop the Transgender Lunacy’ His First Day in Office | Video

    "Under the Trump administration, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female," he tells rally attendees in Phoenix The post Trump Says He Will ‘Stop the Transgender Lunacy’ His First Day in Office | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Missing Rep’s Whereabouts Revealed After Six-Month Absence on Capitol Hill

    Texas Rep. Kay Granger has reportedly been found to be living in a retirement facility that provides memory care after being missing from the Capitol for six months. Serving as the U.S. representative for Texas’s 12th congressional district for over the past two decades, 81-year-old Granger—who did not run for reelection in November and is set to retire January next year—hasn’t cast a vote in Washington D.C. since July, according to her roll call vote page. With her absence sparking concern amon

  • Trump bristles at Musk’s rocketing profile as Democrats play on the president-elect’s vanity

    Whether Elon Musk is the real “president,” merely the “prime minister” or just Donald Trump’s multibillionaire enforcer, he’s carving out an unprecedented role that could raise conflicts of interest for the new administration.

  • Chrystia Freeland pegged by some Liberal MPs as Justin Trudeau's successor if he resigns

    Calls are growing from within the Liberal caucus for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down as party leader — and some have pegged Chrystia Freeland as their choice to replace him.Twenty-one Liberal MPs have publicly urged Trudeau to resign — many of them within the last week — after Freeland shocked Canadians on Monday by resigning as deputy prime minister and finance minister hours before she was supposed to table the government's fall economic statement.Among the Liberal MPs publicly call

  • Trump has claimed his victory was a mandate. Washington’s realities are already challenging that

    Donald Trump has yet to arrive in Washington, but he is already confronting the limitations of his electoral mandate.

  • Chris Hayes Shreds Larry Kudlow Over On-Air ‘Tax Breaks’ Meltdown

    MSNBC host Chris Hayes ripped into Fox News’ Larry Kudlow on Friday night after the latter’s unhinged meltdown over possible delays to tax break legislation. Formerly an economic adviser during President-elect Donald Trump’s first stint in the White House, Kudlow had been chatting with Republican Senators Kevin Cramer and Cynthia Lummis on Thursday about the GOP’s plans once it assumes control of the Senate in January. “Put the tax cuts first. Put together a real reconciliation bill that include

  • Opinion - Kari Lake will face a harrowing task in fixing a very broken VOA

    Changing VOA's culture of radical ideological bias and managerial incompetence won't be easy when she takes her position.

  • Trudeau needs to stay on, in part to navigate Trump, says N.L.'s newest federal minister

    Joanne Thompson, the Liberal MP for St. John's East, is Canada's newly appointed minister of seniors. She was elected in 2021. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)Now is not the time to disrupt the federal government, according to Newfoundland and Labrador's newest federal cabinet minister.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named St. John's East MP Joanne Thompson as minister of seniors on Friday in a cabinet shuffle that followed former finance minister Chrystia Freeland's fiery resignation on Dec. 16

  • Opinion - A fragile alliance: What Assad’s fall means for Maduro in Venezuela

    The collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria has exposed the fragility of other autocratic regimes, such as Nicolás Maduro's government in Venezuela, which relies on external support and faces growing impatience from its people.

  • Becca Balint Says She Overheard GOP Reps Bashing Musk in Congressional Elevator

    A top Democrat has revealed how she overheard GOP representatives bad-mouthing Elon Musk in a Congressional elevator, in reaction to the billionaire tech bro’s legislative meddling. Speaking with SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show on Wednesday—just as an earlier government spending package failed, before a slimmer version was passed in the House and Senate on Friday—Vermont Rep. Becca Balint said she’d been eavesdropping on GOP representatives who apparently had nothing pleasant to say about so

  • This is America’s ‘fatal flaw’ as the US bubble gets ready to pop, market expert warns

    "When flying in such thin air, it doesn’t take much to stall the engines. All the classic signs of extreme prices, valuations and sentiment suggest the end is near."