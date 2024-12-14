This Morning’s Josie Gibson reveals her biggest challenge when interviewing celebrities

Josie Gibson has opened up about interviewing the likes of Cher (Pinpep / Stuart Martin)

Josie Gibson absolutely loves her job and says she wouldn’t trade it for the world, but she admits she still gets “really nervous” when interviewing some of the celebrities on the show.

Since winning Big Brother in 2010, the 39-year-old has become a beloved figure on ITV's This Morning, where she has interviewed some of the biggest names in showbiz.

Most recently, she had the chance to sit down with music icon and personal hero Cher, 78, describing her as “everything and more.”

However, the Believe hit-maker did struggle a little with Gibson’s famous Bristolian accent.

“I said to Cher ‘do I sound like a pirate to you?’ And she said ‘a little bit!’” she laughed to The Standard.

Gibson says she marvels at her This Morning co-star Alison Hammond, 49, who like her, is also a former Big Brother contestant.

She explained: “I get starstruck a lot. Basically, I’m not really cut out for the job because I do get starstruck but I guess that’s why they keep booking me because they know what I’m like!

“I don’t know how Alison [Hammond] does it! She’s just cool as a cucumber Al. I remember I phoned her once and was like ‘Al, what do you think of this coat?’ She was like ‘Well I’ve got to go Jose, I’m just sitting down with Angelina Jolie’ I went ‘And you’re talking to me? Okay!’ She is like cool as a cucumber when she interviews people I get really nervous and starstruck.”

Gibson’s ability to strike up an instant rapport with anyone and everyone has seen her join forces with First Bus for their Moving the everyday campaign.

One of the UK’s largest bus operators, they recently conducted research revealing that the bus is a place where chance encounters evolve into lasting friendships.

The study found around 30 per cent of people have made long-lasting friendships with people they have met on the bus.

Somewhat surprisingly, Londoners were found to make the most friends (46 per cent) on the bus despite being stereotyped as one of the most unfriendly regions in the UK, with the warmth of the Welsh coming in closely behind at 40 per cent.

One person’s who is less enthralled by Gibson’s natural gift of the gab is her six-year-old son Reggie.

She explained: “Reggie goes absolutely mental because he goes ‘mum, why have you got to stop and chat with everybody?’ He’s like ‘why can’t we just go?’ Because it takes us ages to get anywhere so Reg kicks off at me all the time.”

Offering her top tip for making a new friend, the former I’m A Celebrity contestant - who says she is an avid bus user herself - said to start with a smile.

Josie Gibson’s son Reggie (pictured) is less impressed by her natural gift of the gab (Instagram @josiegibson85)

“Even if you don’t start a conversation, a smile could really make somebody’s day; you never know.”

Gibson can currently be seen fronting Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide for Channel 4 and soon The First Class Travel Show on Channel 5.

She also features in the music video for Leigh Francis’ new charity single, Christmas Pigs, with proceeds going towards Children With Cancer.

Next year, Gibson turns 40, something she says she is “feeling good about”, and she will also be involved in a TV show about the 1970s for which she has provided a voice over.

She says she can’t give too much away at the moment, but cryptically teased that sandwich staple Spam features.

As for who she’s hoping to get to interview next, she straightaway named comedian Ricky Gervais.

She said: “I think he’s so clever, so witty, don’t care and is so unapologetically himself, I like him.”

For more information about First Bus and the Moving the everyday campaign click here.