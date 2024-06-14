This Morning and Loose Women set for schedule change

This Morning and Loose Women are set for a schedule change on ITV during the channel's upcoming election coverage.

The shows are staples of the broadcaster's weekday morning schedules alongside Lorraine, though in the wake of the July 4 general election, all three are set to be scrapped the following morning (Friday, July 5) to make way for coverage of the aftermath.

Good Morning Britain will air as usual at 6am, hosted by Susanna Reid and Ed Balls, and will be extended to 9.25am, meaning Lorraine will be taken off air that morning from its usual 9am slot.

ITV

This Morning and Loose Women, which usually follow at 10am and 12.30am, respectively, will also not air that day (via The Sun).

"Good Morning Britain will be on air in its regular slot and then through the rest of Day 2, as politicians head to Westminster having learned the results, Julie Etchingham and our team of political correspondents will be live on ITV1 reporting on all the events in Westminster and Downing Street. It promises to be a dramatic day,” ITV's director of news and current affairs Michael Jermey previously said.

ITV hosted the first election debate of the campaign earlier this month between prime minister and Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer.

Getty Images

A second debate between leaders of other parties and senior figures such as the Conservatives' Penny Mordaunt and Labour's Angela Rayner took place last night (June 13) on ITV.

This Morning was given a shake-up earlier this year, with Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley joining the programme as its main presenters.

The pair took over from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield following their respective departures last year.

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV, while Loose Women airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.

