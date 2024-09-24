Thousands flee airstrikes in Lebanon, NSW police data revealed, supermarket pricing tricks

Thousands of Lebanese fled the continuing Israeli bombing in the country’s south on Tuesday. The death toll has risen to at least 569, according to reports.

Thousands of Lebanese fled the continuing Israeli bombing in the country’s south on Tuesday. The death toll has risen to at least 569, according to reports. Photograph: Anadolu/Getty Images

Morning everyone. “Civilians, houses, they hit everything” – residents in Beirut have described the horror of Israeli bombing raids on Lebanon as thousands fled their homes to escape the bombardment.

The impact of the conflict continues to be felt in Australia, where the Jewish Council of Australia is pushing back against a “dangerous” campaign to unseat Mark Scott as the vice-chancellor of the University of Sydney over the university’s handling of a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

We have delved into the subtle pricing tricks used by supermarkets, and Swiss police are investigating the death of a woman in a “suicide capsule”.

Australia

Exclusive | Mysa Le felt “vulnerable and completely helpless” when she was strip-searched by police in 2018. Her experience is just one of thousands captured by the most comprehensive set of internal New South Wales police data ever published.

Basket case | Phantom brands, “seasonal” discounts, shrinkflation and multi-buy specials are just some of the psychological tricks used by Australian supermarkets, which are under growing scrutiny for pricing and sales tactics.

‘Dangerous’ campaign | A “concerted campaign” calling for the resignation of Mark Scott, the University of Sydney’s vice-chancellor, is “dangerous” and conflates criticism of Israel with antisemitism, the Jewish Council of Australia says.

Punter protection | Opponents of a gambling ad ban are pushing the federal government to instead consider using age verification to block minors from sports betting content.

Desert sanctuary | Quolls and bettongs delivered to the far north-west corner of NSW are the final piece of a project to reintroduce seven locally extinct mammals to the arid desert landscape of Sturt national park.

World

Is the environment still top priority for the Albanese government?

Guardian Australia’s climate and environment editor, Adam Morton, talks to Matilda Boseley about whether Labor has walked its talk on the environment.

In-depth

Over the past three decades, Australia’s immigration system has come up with at least 25 different visa types to help people forced from their homes by humanitarian emergency, according to refugee advocates. This huge variation lays bare the complexities of the issue but also the iniquities as people are treated differently depending on where they come from.

Rafqa Touma and Ben Doherty speak to Hassan Elhassan, a Sudanese-Australian (pictured, with his parents) who is working two jobs to support his family, who are denied much help despite fleeing a civil war.

Not the news

Dating apps have changed the way that people make relationships but they have also caused some dissatisfaction and led users to ditch them altogether. We asked people all over the world to share their experiences: from Louise in Perth, who found “men on dating sites really don’t know what they want”, to Ellie (pictured) in the UK, who – after “ghostings, zero chemistry and boring dates” – was surprised by what “actually works” in real life.

The world of sport

Cricket | England’s 46-run victory over Australia in the third ODI hinted at progress for the team, and clawed one back in a previously one-sided series.

AFL | Daisy Pearce is absent on coaching duty in the AFLW but there will be three new women on Channel Seven’s AFL grand final broadcast this Saturday.

Formula One | Red Bull’s head of race strategy, Will Courtenay, will leave his role to join their rivals McLaren as sporting director.

Media roundup

A South Australia Liberal frontbencher is close to gaining support for a bill that would force mothers terminating pregnancies to deliver babies alive after 27 weeks, the Advertiser reports. “Massive” transmission lines could be built on koala habitat to connect wind and solar power from northern New South Wales, the Telegraph claims. And the Age has promised to spill the beans on the “juiciest” moments from the Brownlow ceremony.

What’s happening today

Economy | ABS releases August’s inflation figures.

Canberra | Age discrimination commissioner Robert Fitzgerald and Dr Marlene Krasovitsky address the National Press Club.

Media | Kim Williams delivers the Lowy Institute lecture in Sydney at 6.30pm.

