The Morning Show Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

Will Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson both return to The Morning Show? That’s up to the feds to decide.

Season 3 of the Apple TV+ drama ended with a cliffhanger as Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley turned herself over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for destroying evidence tying her brother Hal (Mare of Easttown’s Joe Tippett) to the Jan. 6 insurrection. After struggling with how her hand in the riots at the United States Capitol Building would affect her journalism career, Bradley chose to come clean with the support of Jennifer Aniston’s Alex… but also with the future of her career uncertain.

Meanwhile, Alex closed the season by proposing a merger between her struggling network, UBA, and its rival, NBN, after discovering that tech powerhouse and potential UBA buyer Paul Marks (Mad Men’s Jon Hamm) was spying on her co-workers. (Read more about the Season 3 finale and then hear showrunner/EP Charlotte Stoudt’s thoughts about what’s next for Bradley, in particular).

The Morning Show was renewed for a fourth season in April 2023. Read on for everything we know so far about what to expect from the new season, including the future of Alex and Bradley’s friendship and a slew of new cast additions.

What is the plot of The Morning Show Season 4?

Apple TV+ hasn’t released an official summary for the fourth season, though showrunner/EP Stoudt confirmed the plotline will follow up on Alex’s pitch to merge UBA and NBN. Plus, there’s been much anticipation built around what will come of Bradley’s confession to the FBI, and her fate will certainly be depicted in Season 4.

“We’re absolutely going to play out the consequences of what we saw in Season 3 — in every sense and for every character,” Stoudt told our sister site The Hollywood Reporter.

With Aniston and Witherspoon’s characters embarking on different pathways, the showrunner added that their dynamic as co-hosts and friends will remain “the core of the show.” Moreover, with Alex potentially gaining more power with UBA and Bradley facing the repercussions of her legal wrongdoings, it’s uncertain how much on-screen crossover the women will have. However: “We’ll find a way. They’ll be in the same room, somehow,” Stoudt added.

Production on Season 4 kicked off in July 2024 with Aniston commemorating the milestone with a few behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram. In one, Aniston, Witherspoon and co-star Tig Notaro hold their name cards at the cast’s table read. Another photo reveals that the season premiere is titled “My Roman Empire” and is written by co-EP Zander Zander Lehmann and showrunner/EP Stoudt and directed by EP Mimi Leder.

When will The Morning Show Season 4 be released?

Season 4 currently has no official release date, but this post will be updated as soon as possible when that information is available. Season 1 premiered in November 2019, Season 2 in September 2021 and Season 3 in September 2023 — but Season 4’s production schedule was delayed by the writers’ and actors’ strikes of 2023.

Which cast members are returning for The Morning Show Season 4?

The show’s official cast list isn’t out yet, but Aniston, Witherspoon and Notaro definitely will be back for Season 4. They’ll likely be joined by castmates Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Néstor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee and Nicole Beharie. However, they will not be joined by Julianna Margulies, who played Bradley’s love interest Laura Peterson and who is not returning for the forthcoming season.

But what about Jon Hamm? Though his character, rich tech bro Paul Marks, got dumped by Alex in the Season 3 finale, Hamm recently called the end of the romance “unfinished business for sure” and said that “I don’t think the relationship has run its course yet.”

Who will join the cast of The Morning Show Season 4?

The upcoming season will see many new additions to The Morning Show’s cast. As TVLine exclusively reported, Rachel Marsh (Unstable) will join as Alex’s assistant, Remy, and John Hoogenakker (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) as Andy, an FBI agent.

Additional recruits include Jeremy Irons (Watchmen) as Alex’s father, Martin Levy; Marion Cotillard (Inception) as Celine Durmont the “savvy operator from a storied European family;” William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) as Ben, the network’s head of sports; and Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) as a “popular and provocative podcaster.”

Is there a trailer for The Morning Show Season 4?

Currently, there is no trailer available for The Morning Show‘s fourth season. We’ll add the video to this post as soon as it becomes available.

Where can I watch The Morning Show Season 3?

The Morning Show’s first three seasons are available to stream on Apple TV+.

