This Morning star Sian Welby promoted to new co-host

Capital Breakfast radio host Sian Welby has been promoted to a co-host position on This Morning.

The showbiz reporter will stand alongside Dermot O'Leary next week on the popular ITV breakfast show while bosses search for a permanent replacement for longtime host Holly Willoughby.

The radio presenter caught up with O'Leary and I'm a Celebrity star Josie Gibson to express her excitement, saying she "can't believe" she will co-host the show.

"I don't know if I'm ready for this!" she exclaimed, with Gibson and O'Leary both assuring her she is in a video posted to Instagram.

"I hope you are because you're presenting with me," O'Leary joked, with Welby saying that she is in "safe hands" with the former X Factor host.

"I've only got one question," Dermot added, "Am I allowed to use your nickname that I just found out?"

Welby laughed, responding: "Josie I can't believe you told him this," before Gibson revealed the hilarious nickname - Welby Knickers - which she has apparently called her for a "long time".

"Shandy Sian's the other nickname," Welby continued, with O'Leary joking that they "all know about Shandy Sian". The trio ended with a big group hug after Gibson and O'Leary expressed how excited they are for Welby to join "the family" next week.

It comes after Gibson backed her fellow I'm a Celebrity star and 2023 winner Sam Thompson for a role on This Morning as her co-host.

"I have seen the rumours that he might be doing something with This Morning and I was like: 'Can we please keep him?'" she told Metro when addressing rumours Thompson would be joining the show.

"I would love for him to come over to This Morning and be part of the family. He would make such a lovely addition. I'm hoping that the rumours are true, but I don't know anything."

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITVX.

