This Morning's Ben Shephard addresses latest Coronation Street mention

This Morning presenter Ben Shephard has addressed his latest mention on Coronation Street.

The star is known to have a fan on the cobbles in Mary Taylor, with the character previously referencing the presenter.

In a recent episode of the ITV soap Mary once again nodded towards Ben while speaking to Dev Alahan.

"Oh Dev, I am genuinely lost for words, which doesn't often happen," she said. "I mean, the last time I was lost for words was when Ben Shephard was stroking a pussy cat on Good Morning Britain and it got away from him and he said, 'I'm not a professional pussy-holder.' Oh Ben."

The moment in question was during Ben's GMB days, where in one episode he held a black cat before the feline escaped and walked across the studio.

His co-presenter at the time Kate Garraway joked: "Just before we went on air I said, 'Ben, you're not holding that pussy properly, it's wriggling all over the place, you need to hold him more firmly."

"I'm not a professional pussy-holder," Ben jokingly replied.

During this Wednesday's (November 6) This Morning, the Corrie moment was referenced by soaps expert Sharon Marshall, as Ben explained that his great aunt told him that he was mentioned on the soap.

"My social media went absolutely crazy because of course, she's amazing, I adore Mary, but I was trying to work out what on Earth they were talking about," he admitted.

"Could you not remember?" Sharon asked, Ben adding: "I didn't remember, but then Coronation Street Instagram team posted the clip from Good Morning Britain which also I didn't really remember until I watched it.

"Very professional pussy-holder. Mary's absolutely right," he joked.

Ben also posted about the moment on his Instagram last week, writing: "Thank you for all the brilliant messages (that started with my Great Jan!!) I’ve received about tonight’s @coronationstreet Mary is absolutely right I’m no 'Professional Pussy Holder' as this clip will show - but im ready to learn! #corrie #mary."

This Morning airs Mondays through Fridays on ITV1 and ITVX.





