This Morning's Craig Doyle gives Holly Willoughby update after 'traumatic time' as stalker jailed

Craig Doyle has given an insight into how friend Holly Willoughby is doing following her terrifying stalker ordeal.

Earlier this month, security guard Gavin Plumb was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years at Chelmsford Crown Court for hatching a plot to kidnap, rape and murder the TV presenter.

The court were told that the plot had a “life-changing” impact on Willoughby, who quit her job a presenter of ITV’s This Morning last October when Mr Plumb’s intentions were first revealed.At the time, the mum-of-three said she was making the decision to step back from the limelight “for me and my family”.

Gavin Plumb was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years for hatching a plot to kidnap, rape and murder TV presenter Holly Willoughby (PA Media)

Speaking in a new interview with Woman magazine, her former This Morning co-star Doyle says he recently got the chance catch up with her and that she’s “good, and happy”.

He said: "I spoke to Holly recently, and she's in great form and she's about to go off on her travels somewhere," Craig revealed. "She had a really traumatic time and it was scary for her, that stalker business, but she's good, and happy.

"I found working with Holly so easy. She just sits back and was very laid-back and cruises through it. It felt like I was sitting having coffee with a friend, but I found the same with Phil.

“All of them have that vibe, and that’s why they were on that show – every single one of them. I know people have their views on different people, but I found them all great,” he added to the publication.