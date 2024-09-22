This Morning's Holly Willoughby moves out of £3m London home in bid to put kidnap plot behind her

This Morning's Holly Willoughby moves out of £3m London home in bid to put kidnap plot behind her

Holly Willoughby has reportedly left her £3m family home just two months after a man was jailed for plotting to kidnap her.

Onlookers spotted removal vans outside the property this week as the presenter made her exit.

The move comes in the wake of Gavin Plumb's conviction for planning to ambush Willoughby at her residence.

Sources say the This Morning star is seeking a fresh start following the harrowing ordeal

Security guard Plumb was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years at Chelmsford Crown Court for hatching a plot to kidnap, rape and murder.

The plot had a “life-changing” impact on Willoughby, the court heard.

The Sun reported that Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin, a TV producer, moved out of the London property on Friday.

The pair had reportedly lived at the property for more than a decade.

Willoughby said after the court verdict: “As women we should not be made to feel unsafe going about our daily lives and in our own homes.

“I will forever be grateful to the undercover police officer who understood the imminent threat, and to the Metropolitan and Essex police forces for their swift response.”

Plumb, 37, spent years fantasising about abducting the TV host at her family home, taking her away to a secluded dungeon, and subjecting her to repeated rapes and torture.

Damning online chat revealed Plumb’s plan would end with Ms Willoughby’s murder, with her body being dumped in a lake.

Plumb, a shopping centre security guard who spent much of his life online and once weighed 35 stone, insisted his words were meaningless – the “ramblings” of a lonely fantasist.

But he was convicted for his genuine attempt to carry out the plot.

The departure from the home shows an attempt to move on after a rocky period for Willoughby that has also seen her step back from her former show ITV’s This Morning.

She was most recently seen at the National Television Awards , rubbing shoulders with Dermot O’Leary and Davina McCall.