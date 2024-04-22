This Morning's Josie Gibson confirms relationship status with Stephen Mulhern

Josie Gibson has set the record straight on romance rumours with Stephen Mulhern, saying the two are "really good friends".

The This Morning presenter gave her fans an in into her romantic life, shutting down speculation of a relationship with Mulhern after the two were seen holding hands.

Speaking with OK! magazine, Gibson explained they share a good friendship, but there's "no romance" involved.



"Stephen? Oh, he's so lovely. We are really good friends, I really adore him, but there's no romance in the air," Gibson said.

"But he's so nice. Every bloke that I come in contact with, the press seems to think that I'm having it off with them. People must think I'm a right goer. I'm not like that."

Gibson then shared that she's looking for a special connection in order to embark in a relationship with someone.

"To be with somebody or to even kiss somebody, I've really got to love them. I've really got to really be into them," she said. "I can't give my energy over when I'm not completely into it. You know when you get that magic connection?

"For me, it only comes around like once every seven years or eight years. I love the love, because those are very, very special [moments] when you find them."

While the presenter and single mum of one isn't actively looking for romance right now, she seems clear about what she wants from a partner as she revealed during her I'm a Celebrity stint last year.

On the show, Gibson described her ideal man, admitting a "straight Rylan" would be perfect for her.

"I like a goatee, Rylan. I like them tall, Rylan. And I like them with a nice bit of hair, Rylan. And I like them with nice eyes, Rylan," she elaborated in the Bush Telegraph.

"Everything just screams Rylan, but I don't think he's barking up my tree."

This Morning airs weekday mornings on ITV.

