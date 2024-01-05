Advertisement

Morrow, Reese lead No. 7 LSU to 92-72 win over Missouri

RON HIGGINS
·1 min read

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aneesah Morrow had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Angel Reese added 21 points and 13 boards, and No. 7 LSU pulled away in the second half for a 92-72 win over Missouri on Thursday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

Flau'jae Johnson scored 24 points for LSU (14-1), which won its 14th straight game.

Hayley Frank led Missouri (9-5) with 22 points.

LSU led 39-32 at halftime and missed its first six 3-pointers of the game. But the host Tigers made three 3s during a 32-17 third quarter that gave them a 22-point advantage entering the fourth.

The first half featured a contrast in offensive styles. LSU scored 26 of its first-half points in the paint, with guards Hailey Van Lith and Mikaylah Williams feeding Morrow and Reese in the low post.

Missouri, meanwhile, hit five 3s in the first half while playing physical defense. The visiting Tigers knocked Morrow down three times in the first three minutes and contested inside shots by Reese, who missed seven layups on the night.

BE LIKE KIM

The LSU promotions department staged a Kim Mulkey lookalike contest at halftime, with the winner receiving one of the flamboyant coach's game-worn sequined jackets.

UP NEXT

Missouri: Hosts Alabama on Sunday.

LSU: At Mississippi on Sunday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll