A mosaic, part of a worldwide art project, was unveiled in front of a crowd of dozens in Sykesville Friday night. Kids and grown-ups alike gave their talents to individual tiles on the mosaic, including Hannah Mitchell, a 10th grader at Western Tech, and Finley Weiner, a 5th grader at Piney Ridge Elementary. "I made [the tile] in a memorial for someone that I loved that really liked art and music, as a way to immortalize them forever on the wall," Mitchell told WMAR. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/mosaic-part-of-worldwide-art-project-brings-people-together-in-sykesville