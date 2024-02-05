Mosby's mortgage fraud trial goes to jury
The jury in Marilyn Mosby's federal mortgage fraud trial got the case just before 5 p.m. Monday after hearing hours of closing arguments. Mosby told 11 News as she left the court during the lunch break flanked by her children and surrounded by supporters, that she is "grateful." In its closing argument, the government told jurors they have all the evidence and testimony they need -- including from the defendant herself -- to return guilty verdicts. In its closing argument on Monday, the defense argued Mosby is not guilty and urged the jury to look at the big picture, blaming her trusted advisors -- including her then-husband, her realtor and her mortgage broker -- for filling out the legal documents incorrectly.