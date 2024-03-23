Moscow concert hall attack: what we know so far

An attack by gunmen on a Moscow suburban concert hall Friday left at least 60 dead, 100 wounded and the theatre a blazing wreck, according to Russian authorities.

Here is what we know about the attack on the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk ahead of a concert by the Piknik rock band:

Attackers in 'tactical uniforms'

A witness told AFP it was a few minutes before the start of the concert by Piknik when automatic gunfire rang out. There were screams and then panic, said Alexei, a spectator who did not give his family name.

Emergency services quoted by the Interfax news agency said between two and five armed attackers dressed in "tactical uniforms" and carrying automatic weapons, entered the concert hall and opened fire.

Russian social media channels close to the security services showed videos of at least two men walking into the hall. Others showed bodies and groups of screaming people rushing towards exits.

A RIA Novosti journalist at the concert said that the attackers opened fire and threw a "grenade" or "incendiary bomb", which set off the fire.

Scores of people hid behind seats in the hall or rushed towards entrances to the basement or roof to escape the bullets.

An AFP journalist at the scene hours after the attack saw black smoke and flames coming from the roof of the concert hall, which can hold up to 6,000 people. Media said part of the roof had collapsed.

Escapes and rescues

The Emergency Situations Ministry said that fire services helped about 100 people escape through the basement of the concert hall.

