Moscow says its troops repel Ukraine offensive in Russia's Kursk region

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's defence ministry said its troops repelled a Ukrainian counteroffensive in Russia's western Kursk region on Thursday.

The Russian report came six months to the day since Ukraine's military pushed across the border into the Kursk region, the biggest foreign attack on Russia since World War Two. Russian forces have since regained much of the territory.

Russia's defence ministry said Ukrainian troops and armoured vehicles launched eight waves of attacks near the villages of Ulanok and Cherkasskaya Konopelka.

"As of 2100 (1800 GMT), units of the North group of forces have thwarted an attempted counterattack by the Ukrainian armed forces aimed at the settlements of Cherkasskaya Konopelka and Ulanok," the ministry said on Telegram.

The settlements were under Russian control, the ministry said. Ukrainian forces suffered heavy losses, including more than 200 servicemen and dozens of vehicles, it said.

Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield reports.

The General Staff of Ukraine's military made a brief reference to military activity in Kursk region in a late night report, saying only that five clashes had taken place.

Unofficial Ukrainian military blogs said Kyiv's military made some limited gains in tactical positions and discounted Moscow's reports of heavy losses.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged the six-month anniversary of the Kursk incursion but made no mention of a counteroffensive.

Speaking in his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said the incursion "brought the war home for Russians so that they might feel just what war is. And they are feeling it."

Ukraine's foothold in Kursk has shrunk significantly since the Aug. 6 incursion but could be a useful bargaining chip in potential peace talks.

Russia controls about a fifth of Ukraine as the war approaches its three-year anniversary on February 24.

(Reporting by Reuters; writing by Mark Trevelyan and Ron Popeski; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Stephen Coates)