Moscow says its troops repel Ukraine offensive in Russia's Kursk region

Reuters
Updated ·2 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's defence ministry said its troops repelled a Ukrainian counteroffensive in Russia's western Kursk region on Thursday.

The Russian report came six months to the day since Ukraine's military pushed across the border into the Kursk region, the biggest foreign attack on Russia since World War Two. Russian forces have since regained much of the territory.

Russia's defence ministry said Ukrainian troops and armoured vehicles launched eight waves of attacks near the villages of Ulanok and Cherkasskaya Konopelka.

"As of 2100 (1800 GMT), units of the North group of forces have thwarted an attempted counterattack by the Ukrainian armed forces aimed at the settlements of Cherkasskaya Konopelka and Ulanok," the ministry said on Telegram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The settlements were under Russian control, the ministry said. Ukrainian forces suffered heavy losses, including more than 200 servicemen and dozens of vehicles, it said.

Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield reports.

The General Staff of Ukraine's military made a brief reference to military activity in Kursk region in a late night report, saying only that five clashes had taken place.

Unofficial Ukrainian military blogs said Kyiv's military made some limited gains in tactical positions and discounted Moscow's reports of heavy losses.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged the six-month anniversary of the Kursk incursion but made no mention of a counteroffensive.

Speaking in his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said the incursion "brought the war home for Russians so that they might feel just what war is. And they are feeling it."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine's foothold in Kursk has shrunk significantly since the Aug. 6 incursion but could be a useful bargaining chip in potential peace talks.

Russia controls about a fifth of Ukraine as the war approaches its three-year anniversary on February 24.

(Reporting by Reuters; writing by Mark Trevelyan and Ron Popeski; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Stephen Coates)

Latest Stories

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy says any peacekeeping force for Ukraine without US troops would be 'major mistake'

    It would be a "major mistake" to deploy British, French and other allied troops to guarantee Ukraine's security without involving the US, the Ukrainian president has told Sky News. Volodymyr Zelenskyy even said such a move would "give Russia an advantage", signalling that he did not believe a European-only option to deter future Russian aggression in the wake of any potential ceasefire deal with Moscow would be strong enough. The president also had a warning for London and other NATO member states to spend now on strengthening their militaries or risk finding themselves in Ukraine's position - at war and forced to invest its whole budget on defence.

  • Peace talks? Ukraine and Russia already tried negotiating, but that didn't go well

    When Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to negotiate with Vladimir Putin to end the war, it wasn't the first time Ukraine's leader had announced his readiness to talk to Moscow. In fact, the two sides already tried to negotiate in the early days of the war.View on euronews

  • Ukraine hits Russian oil depot in drone strike as 300 prisoners of war exchanged

    Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky describes the return of 150 more prisoners as ‘true happiness’

  • New contingent of Kenyan police joins UN-backed mission to fight gangs in Haiti

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A third contingent of Kenyan police arrived Thursday in Haiti to help repel violent gangs as officials brushed off concerns of a halt in some U.S. funding to the U.N.-backed mission.

  • Marco Rubio is visiting the Dominican Republic – but the crucial topic will be Haiti

    “People don’t talk about the Dominican Republic enough and they face a real challenge because of Haiti and the instability next door.”

  • US seizes Venezuelan government plane in Dominican Republic

    SANTO DOMINGO (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday oversaw the seizure of a Venezuelan government plane in the Dominican Republic. U.S. authorities had "determined that there is a basis to file a civil forfeiture action to recover the aircraft, based on violations of U.S. sanctions, export controls, and money laundering," the State Department said in a statement. It is the second Venezuelan plane that the United States has seized in the Dominican Republic in recent months.

  • Russia likely lost 1,500 troops a day for the last 3 months, straining its ability to replace them

    Russia's war casualties, dead and injured, have risen sharply in recent months, according to reports, straining its ability to replace losses.

  • Trump Wants Ballroom to Turn White House Into Mar-a-Lago

    Donald Trump has vowed to build a $100 million ballroom in the White House – the first major renovation to the presidential mansion in over 70 years. Trump said he is good at building party rooms – the glitzy Donald J. Trump Grand Ballroom takes pride of place at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Countering any suggestion that a ballroom would be an indulgence while Elon Musk’s DOGE team is stripping federal budgets, Trump said he would pick up the tab for the ambitious project himself.

  • Britain to expel Russian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Thursday it would revoke the accreditation of a Russian diplomat, in retaliation to a similar move made by Moscow last year. Russia said in November that it was expelling a British diplomat for spying. Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement on Thursday that it had summoned the Russian ambassador to announce its decision, saying it was in response to "Russia's unprovoked and baseless decision to strip the accreditation of a British diplomat in Moscow in November".

  • Ukraine receives F-16s from Netherlands, first Mirage jets from France

    Ukraine said on Thursday it had received a first batch of French Mirage 2000 fighter jets as well as U.S.-made F-16 fighters from the Netherlands as European allies seek to strengthen Kyiv's hand in its war with Russia. When Russia launched its full-scale invasion three years ago, Ukraine had only a largely outdated air force inherited from the Soviet Union when it broke up in 1991. Now facing Russian advances in the east and long-range air strikes, Ukraine has repeatedly pressed Western allies to supply it with increasingly advanced arms and ammunition including armoured vehicles, tanks, long-range missiles and F-16 fighters.

  • Trump says US will take over Gaza - latest developments and reactions

    The US president's comments about turning Gaza into a 'Riviera of the Middle East' have faced widespread condemnation.

  • 'He's World Class, In My Opinion': Maple Leafs Coach Craig Berube Believes William Nylander Can One Day Win The Rocket Richard Trophy

    Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube spoke on Wednesday in Seattle during the team's day off.

  • Newsom wants to speed up a delayed rule to make California homes more fire resistant

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As Los Angeles reels from deadly January wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday he will order the state to advance long-delayed regulations requiring homeowners in high-risk areas to clear combustible materials around their homes.

  • Palestinians living in Toronto react to Trump’s plan for Gaza

    Condemnation is growing against U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to deport Palestinians from Gaza and construct what he's calling "the Riviera of the Middle East." CBC’s Britnei Bilhete got reaction from Palestinians living in the GTA.

  • Fox officiating analyst Mike Pereira dismisses 'myth' of pro-Chiefs favoritism

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mike Pereira walked out to his spot during Fox's media day and was greeted by a larger contingent of reporters than usual for an officiating expert when there were Super Bowl-winning coaches and players around the room.

  • ‘SNL’s’ Bowen Yang Sounds Off on Oscars ‘Troll’ Karla Sofía Gascón

    Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang revealed his thoughts on the controversy over Best Actress Oscar nominee Karla Sofía Gascón’s racist tweets, calling the Emilia Pérez star a “troll.” “Anyone can be a troll and any troll can be an Oscar nominee,” Yang said on the latest episode of his podcast Las Culturistas with co-host Matt Rogers. Gascón, the first openly trans performer nominated for Best Actress, is facing an ice-out from Netflix, as the streamer scrambles to contain the fallout from racist

  • US military plane carrying deported Indians lands in Punjab

    President Donald Trump has made the mass deportation of undocumented foreign nationals a key policy.

  • Israeli soldier jailed for abusing Palestinian detainees from Gaza

    Israel's military says he punched detainees and used his weapon while they were handcuffed and blindfolded.

  • Kayla Nicole Reveals Whether She's 'Betting on' Chiefs or Eagles for Super Bowl Win as She Touches Down in New Orleans (Exclusive)

    Kayla Nicole tells PEOPLE that there is one football star she thinks is 'going to seal the deal' for a Super Bowl victory

  • Exclusive-Ukraine sees marked improvement in accuracy of Russia's North Korean missiles

    KYIV (Reuters) -North Korean ballistic missiles fired at Ukraine by Russian forces since late December have been far more precise than salvos of the weapons launched over the past year, two senior Ukrainian sources told Reuters. At a time when Moscow's burgeoning ties with Pyongyang are causing alarm from Washington to Seoul, the increase in accuracy - to within 50-100m of the intended target - suggests North Korea is successfully using the battlefield to test its missile technology, the sources said. A military source, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive information, described a marked improvement in the precision in all the more than 20 North Korean ballistic missiles that hit Ukraine over the past several weeks.