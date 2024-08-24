Mosquito-borne illnesses cause concern in Massachusetts communities
Public health officials warned Friday that eight Massachusetts communities are now at high risk for West Nile virus. Others are at high risk of Eastern equine encephalitis.
Janusz Racz, who lives in London, received the vaccine as part of a phase one clinical trial.
A new study suggests a possible link between regularly consuming red and processed meats and the chronic disease.
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reported 19 cases of Oropouche virus in Germany, Italy, and Spain, raising concerns about its spread.
Type 2 diabetes increased by nearly 20% in the United States between 2012 and 2022, with age, race, income level, obesity and lack of exercise all playing a role in the metabolic disease's spread, a new study reports.
New Brunswick is experiencing a whooping cough outbreak. The number of cases this year is four times the five-year provincial average. With the new school year just around the corner, the chief medical officer of health is urging people to get vaccinated. Anna Mandin reports.
Former cancer doctor Farid Fata has been behind bars for 11 years now. He’s set to be released in 2050 but he recently filed a motion to be released early due to health issues.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — At first glance, it looks like an unassuming farm. Cows are scattered across fenced-in fields. A milking barn sits in the distance with a tractor parked alongside. But the people who work there are not farmers, and other buildings look more like what you’d find at a modern university than in a cow pasture.
New Brunswick has declared a provincewide whooping cough outbreak, two months after an outbreak was initially declared on the Acadian Peninsula."We are expanding this outbreak to the entire province due to a higher number of cases of whooping cough than usual in multiple health regions," Dr. Yves Léger, acting chief medical officer of health, said in a statement late Thursday afternoon.A total of 141 cases have been confirmed so far, compared to the five-year average of 34 cases annually, accord
As a global emergency is declared over mpox, our health and science correspondent assesses the threat.
Amy Dowden has spoken about her experience of having fertility treatment which plays out in BBC documentary Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me.
The reality alum wrapped up her first round of chemotherapy, but shares that it's just the first step in her ongoing struggle against stage 3 cancer
Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview near the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona on Thursday, claiming “we’re in danger” in light of how authorities in that state have been unable to find a man who threatened to kill him.NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley, citing “the situation” in southern Arizona, couldn’t get her full question out before Trump cut things short.“Can I tell you something,” he said. “We’re in danger standing here talking, so let’s not talk any longer. No, I know about it, but they d
Fox & Friends had no choice but to correct Donald Trump just seconds after an interview on the show Thursday morning in which he falsely claimed Kamala Harris met with Vladimir Putin just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Republican nominee—who also used his time on the air to complain that all Democrats do “is make up lies about me”—claimed President Joe Biden “sent comrade Kamala to see Putin in Russia three days before the attack.” He described the incident as a “little known fact” whic
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is responding to former President Donald Trump's promise to pardon the rioters convicted in the Jan. 6 insurrection. He also warned people against contemplating future insurrections.
A Calgary man who turned his life around after he killed his friend with a headlock will be allowed to serve his sentence from home.Scott Midford, 32, was convicted of manslaughter in the death of his friend Austin Harris, 27, who died in March 2022.The two men were both "extremely intoxicated" when they got into a fight at Harris's home.Midford put Harris in a reverse headlock. After a "quick scuffle," Harris was released and he fell backward, hitting his head on the floor. "Very tragically [th
Authorities recovered the body of tech tycoon Mike Lynch on Thursday after his family yacht went down off the coast of Italy.