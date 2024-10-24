Most Year 10 pupils in England do not do any work experience placements – report

Eleanor Busby, PA Education Correspondent
·5 min read

The majority of Year 10 pupils did not do any work experience last year, a report has suggested.

There is a wide gap between the proportion of teenagers doing work experience in the south of England and in other regions, according to the school support organisation The Key Group.

Some secondary schools reported that they can no longer afford to run placements, while others said it had become harder to accommodate pupils since the pandemic due to more home working.

It comes as the Labour Party’s election manifesto pledged to “guarantee two weeks’ worth of work experience” for every young person and improve careers advice in schools and colleges.

The analysis by The Key Group, which studied 146,947 Year 10 pupils in 756 secondary schools in England, found that only 49% of young people aged 14 to 15 had done some work experience in the 2023/24 academic year.

Among those who did work experience, the average time spent on a placement was just under five days, the analysis suggested, and fewer than 2% of pupils went on work experience for two weeks or more.

Only a third (33.5%) of pupils in Yorkshire and The Humber recorded at least one session (a half day) of work experience in 2023/24, compared to 59.4% in the South West of England, according to the research.

The report, which analysed Year 10 attendance data in 2023/24, also suggested that just 42.1% of pupils on free school meals went on work experience placements which is fewer than their peers (51.5%).

Some careers leaders in schools told The Key Group that finding work experience placements had been harder since the pandemic “because workplaces themselves have changed”.

But the research suggested that a higher proportion of schools and Year 10 pupils are taking part in work experience placements post-pandemic than in the 2018/19 academic year.

The analysis found that the average number of work experience sessions completed by Year 10 pupils was lower in 2023/24 – 9.3 sessions (just under five days) – than before the pandemic.

Only 1.7% of Year 10 pupils reported doing at least two weeks of work experience (20+ sessions) in 2023/24, compared to 5.2% in 2018/19.

The Government will have a “huge challenge” to fulfil its pledge as work experience placements in England are a “long way off” from a two week entitlement, the report concluded.

School leaders told The Key Group that they no longer run work experience placements as they had been required to pay for a health and safety check on the premises that pupils were visiting.

One school said they were unsure whether they would be able to continue placements as they currently outsource their work experience scheme at a cost of £75 per pupil.

The research looked at attendance data from Year 10 only as this is a popular time for work experience placements to take place in schools in England.

Chris Kenyon, chief executive of The Key Group, said: “It is deeply worrying that there is such unequal access to work experience.

“When we look at who is missing out, it is those who are more disadvantaged, have special educational needs, or who live in certain regions of the country. It’s clear that we need to increase their opportunity to access work experience because they are arguably among the ones who need it the most.

“We don’t yet know what this Government means by its pledge to guarantee every young person two weeks’ work experience – whether that might extend to sixth formers, or include employers coming into schools, or virtual work experience.

“But we do know that we are currently a long way off giving two-weeks’ worth of placements to all pupils in yYear 10 – a time when they are making important choices about what they might want to do later in life. There is a huge challenge ahead to fulfil that election pledge for all pupils.

“We need to encourage many more employers to step up to take on more pupils. To meet a target of all pupils doing two weeks’ work experience, we will need to quadruple the number of placement days offered by employers. We also need to make it easier for employers to make contact with schools, for example via a standardised form on all secondary school websites.”

Claire Pritchard, chief executive of Broadleaf Partnership Trust in Sutton Coldfield in the West Midlands, which runs five schools, said: “There is so much our children can learn in the classroom, but equally so many valuable experiences that we need to make sure all of our students are given to complement this – work experience and career insights are top of that list.”

Nick Brook, chief executive of Speakers for Schools, a charity that helps 11-19-year-olds to engage with employers and leaders, said: “We know that young people who do have work experience are typically from more affluent families as they often rely on parental networks to arrange it.

“We cannot have a system that relies on who your mum and dad know, or where they might work, to determine whether you have access to workplaces and potential future employers.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “This government is determined to break down barriers to opportunity for all our young people and transform their life chances.

“Too many young people are still being held back, and we are determined to change that by ensuring that every young person receives two weeks’ worth of work experience and better careers advice at school.”

Latest Stories

  • National security cited as B.C. drone engineer's devices seized

    A B.C. Supreme Court judge has granted an extraordinary order to seize electronic devices from a former employee of a Lower Mainland company specializing in anti-drone technology — citing fears China or Russia might be trying to access military secrets.Documents contained in a partially sealed civil court file detail a scene in early September in which nine people — including bailiffs, lawyers, and representatives of Burnaby-based Skycope Technologies — descended on the man's home to seize lapto

  • Tourmaline Sees LNG Canada Cutting Alberta Gas Discount in Half

    (Bloomberg) -- The discount on Alberta natural gas may shrink by half once the Shell Plc-led LNG Canada project begins exports next year, according to the chief executive of the country’s largest gas producer. Most Read from BloombergClimate Change Is Killing Buildings in Slow MotionHow Kyiv Became a Leader in Digital Services Amid Wartime StrainTransportation Policy Gets Left Behind in Presidential RaceDhaka's Revolutionary Makeover Pits Visions of Peace Against VengeanceDrug Decriminalization

  • TSMC says it has alerted US of potential China AI chip curbs violation

    The U.S. government restricted the export of high-end AI chips to China two years ago, citing the need to limit the Chinese military's capabilities. "We are not aware of TSMC being the subject of any investigation at this time," the company said in a statement, adding that it has not supplied to Huawei since mid-September 2020.

  • At 59 With $1.3 Million in Savings: How Do I Make Sure It Lasts?

    Managing your money properly in retirement is critical for ensuring that it lasts as long as you do. For example, imagine you have $1.3 million in a 401(k) before age 60. While this is a considerable amount, a 4% withdrawal rate would only generate $52,000 per year. You’d also run the risk of running out […] The post I'm 59 With $1.3 Million in a 401(k). How Do I Make Sure This Money Lasts the Rest of My Life? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Germany bets on India to reduce reliance on China

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Chancellor Olaf Scholz leads a high-level delegation to New Delhi this week, betting that greater access to the vast Indian market can reduce Germany's reliance on Beijing even if India does not turn out to be the "new China". From cars to logistics, German companies are largely optimistic about India's growth potential, tapping into a wealth of skilled young workers, a cheaper cost base and economic growth motoring at around 7%. The visit comes at a delicate time for Germany, whose export-oriented economy faces a second year of contraction and worries over a trade dispute between the European Union and China that could rebound on German companies.

  • Robinson lowers defamation damage demands

    Robinson lowers defamation damage demands

  • Reuters Events-US automakers urged to innovate despite tariffs on Chinese rivals

    Leaders from American automakers and their suppliers said at a Reuters event in Detroit this week that the industry cannot afford complacency while tariffs on Chinese competitors provide some short-term relief. China's BYD and other rivals are building low-cost and technologically advanced battery-powered vehicles, largely outpacing what the U.S. has to offer. Auto executives and government officials emphasized at the Reuters Automotive USA conference the need for American companies to retain a sense of urgency.

  • Skiplagged, the money-saving website that airlines hate, says it's not going anywhere after losing a $9.4 million lawsuit from American

    Skiplagged's CEO told BI the travel website will still sell money-saving "hidden-city" fares, no matter how much airlines hate it.

  • A Michelin star might kill your favorite restaurant

    New research shows restaurants that won major awards like a Michelin star were more likely to close due to the pressure of high demand.

  • I'm 62 With $1.6 Million in an IRA and a $2,800 per Month Social Security. What's My Retirement Budget?

    A budget by definition includes both income and expenses. The two halves of a budget are interdependent, so that if expenses go up, income must also rise. Otherwise, the budget won't balance. Someone ready to retire at 62 with $1.6 million in an IRA and $2,800 in monthly Social Security benefits could start with an […] The post I’m 62 With $1.6 Million in an IRA and a $2,800 per Month Social Security. What’s My Retirement Budget? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Wildfires and labour woes singe CN profits amid economic ‘challenges’: CEO

    MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway Co. felt the heat of wildfires and labour disputes last quarter, as the company looks to rebound from the resulting cargo backlogs and lost business.

  • Ask an Advisor: I Withdrew $60k from My Retirement Plan This Year Which Increased My Medicare Premiums. Is It Permanent?

    I'm 71 years old and my current Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) balance is $315,000 after withdrawing $60,000 this year. This is putting me in a higher tax bracket and I must pay a large amount of federal/state taxes. In addition, my monthly Medicare premium will increase. Will the Medicare premium increase permanently or only the […] The post Ask an Advisor: I Withdrew $60k from My Retirement Plan This Year Which Increased My Medicare Premiums. Is It Permanent? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAs

  • Why Your Current Retirement Plan May Not Be Enough in 2025

    Retirement: the wonderful time of life when you no longer have to work for your money. Instead, your money is finally working for you. If you're well on your way to retirement, kudos to you. Today,...

  • Royal Caribbean passengers are suing over an employee who recorded women and kids with hidden cameras

    Cruise line Royal Caribbean is being sued after an employee was sentenced to 30 years in prison for recording women and children with hidden cameras.

  • China's Singles' Day sales festival fails to inspire consumers

    China's largest shopping event is underway but most merchants and retail analysts expect flat or at best, tepid sales growth, noting consumers are still very much dispirited by the country's economic woes. The Singles Day shopping extravaganza, which began last week, has morphed from an Alibaba event aimed at persuading single people to pamper themselves to a weeks-long festival that peaks on Nov. 11 across all of China's major e-commerce platforms as well as in bricks-and-mortar stores. Furniture vendor Wu Qian, said he registered on JD.com this year because it was an opportunity to clear inventory and perhaps eke out a small profit.

  • 3 Penny Stocks With Market Caps Larger Than US$300M To Watch

    As global markets show varied performances, with small-cap indices like the Russell 2000 and S&P MidCap 400 outperforming their larger counterparts, investors are keenly observing opportunities across different market segments. Penny stocks, despite their somewhat outdated moniker, continue to attract attention as potential investment vehicles for those seeking value in smaller or newer companies. This article explores three penny stocks that stand out due to their financial robustness and...

  • The US retirement system got a disappointing grade of C+ — thanks largely to 401(k) ‘leakage,’ plan failures

    Plus which countries got A's and what the US can learn from them.

  • Suze Orman: This Is the Biggest Risk If You Rent in Retirement

    Renting in retirement is becoming more commonplace. According to a 2023 report by the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University, 7 million older adult households rent their homes. While...

  • Starbucks boss shakes up menu to win back customers

    The coffee shop chain has also promised to look at pricing and staffing to prevent bottlenecks

  • Paramount-Skydance Deal Shareholder Damages Could Exceed $1.65 Billion, Pension Fund Says

    CalSTRS argues Sony and Apollo's $26 billion offer implies a "significantly higher value" and "greater damages" than the $15 per share used in an earlier calculation by investor Scott Baker The post Paramount-Skydance Deal Shareholder Damages Could Exceed $1.65 Billion, Pension Fund Says appeared first on TheWrap.