In this most British of French towns, a street party kicks off an Olympic summer

It is renowned as one of the most British towns in France and will shortly become Team GB’s training base for the Paris Olympics.

On Sunday, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, a suburb west of Paris hugely popular with expats, decided to jump the gun on the Games by holding the first event of its Olympic season: a giant British-themed street party.

The town, known internationally as the former training grounds for Paris Saint Germain Football Club (PSG), will proudly welcome British athletes for the event, which runs from July 26 to Aug 11.

But looking down the town’s Rue de Lorraine, one could easily have been forgiven for thinking British athletes will compete on home soil.

In what resembled a UK coronation party, picnic tables covered in Union flags were set up on the temporarily re-named “Place Entente Cordiale”, under the watchful eye of a statue of Henry IV dressed for the day from head to toe in King Charles regalia.

The music over the loudspeakers was a blend of 60s, 70s and 80s pop hits from the UK.

In the spirit of what the French call “le fairplay”, local authorities for the first time in history authorised alcohol for a residential street party, because it was argued the event “would not be the same without Pimms”.

The street party was held in anticipation of the Paris Olympics - Mimi

This small triumph suggested that “French bureaucracy can be conquered [sometimes] with a bit of dramatic flair and an emotional appeal”, said local expat Mimi MacGregor.

A French choir made up of non-professional French locals offered a rendition of Beatles hits – Hey Jude and Yellow Submarine with a Gallic twang.

“It takes courage for us to sing in English,” confessed French choir member Zoe. “But this is our stab at entente cordiale, to sing together even if some of the words may not be quite perfect.”

“I’ve no idea what they put in the Pimms but even 80-year-olds were dancing by the end of the day,” said Etienne Bertrand.

A Harry Potter look-a-like called Yves was on hand to coach the younger children in fancy dress with broomsticks on the rules of quidditch.

More British-themed fun included a homemade double-decker bus created by local children and Highland dancing lessons.

“The expats and locals have really done us proud,” said Maj Gen Malcolm Wood, a retired Royal Logistic Corps officer tasked with judging the Royal Ascot hat competition. He was wearing a bowler for the occasion.

The street party featured music, food and competitions - Mimi

Maj Gen Wood said: “I’ve inspected a lot of troops in my day, but this might just test the mettle of the Entente Cordiale. It’s fascinating watching the relationship between the UK and France.

“It’s sometimes competitive and sometimes there are the most extraordinary connections that run pretty deep, so this is all a part of that.”

Annie Divanet-Hepburn, the lead Highland dance teacher, said she hadn’t expected “so many Scottish enthusiasts”.

The fete was held next to a beautiful park where French kings and courtiers once promenaded.

Chateau de St-Germain-en-Laye is the former residence of French kings, the birthplace of Louis XIV and has many links to Britain in its long history.

It was one of the finest castles in Renaissance France, home to Mary Queen of Scots as a child and, much later, the residence in exile of British King James II after he was chased off the throne.

Following the Glorious Revolution of 1688-9, James II and the Stuart royal family lived in exile as the guests of Louis XIV at the Chateau de St-Germain-en-Laye – and James is buried in the town’s main church opposite the Chateau.

St-Germain-en-Laye is popular with British ex-pats - Mimi

Also interred at St-Germain-en-Laye is Admiral Bertram Home Ramsay, who oversaw the evacuation of British forces from Dunkirk in 1940 and then commanded the naval forces used in D-Day.

Maj Gen Wood attended a service in memory of Adml Home Ramsay during the 80th D-Day anniversary commemorations.

He told The Telegraph: “There is a British-style pub in St-Germain-en-Laye called The Bitter End. The owner’s father was in the Navy and attended the ceremony at the graveside. It’s just a little example of how this all throws people tougher in fascinating ways.”

Team GB athletes from athletics, football, hockey, rugby sevens and weightlifting will use facilities in the town, including the Georges-Lefèvre Stadium sports complex, with its renovated athletics track.

The first members of a 400-strong Team GB delegation are expected to start turning up from around July 13.

“I don’t need to tell you how beautiful your city is,” Mark England, Chef de Mission for Team GB, told Le Parisien during a recent visit.

He promised to leave the doors of the base camp open to the town’s schools and sports associations.

“Several training sessions will be open to the public,” said Paul Bouteiller, in charge of the Olympic Games at St-Germain-en-Laye town hall.