Our most common fears? Heights, public speaking...and sending a ‘reply all’ email

This amazing drone footage shows the heart-stopping moment TV presenter Helen Skelton faced her fears – canoeing across the highest and longest aqueduct in the UK. The Morning Live presenter paddled down the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in North Wales, which towers 126 foot above the ground, and measures a staggering 1,007 foot long. As she bravely paddled across the treacherous heights and peered over the edge of the canoe, she said: “Oh my days, this is insane! But as views go and as far as experiences go, this is unbelievable.” It comes as 35 per cent of adults in the UK admitted having a fear of heights – making it the most common scare. To help combat the UK’s biggest fear, Virgin Red has launched a competition to face their fears and do things which make them scared. A spokesperson for the rewards group, which commissioned the research, said: "Fear can get in the way of astonishing experiences, sometimes there’s no rhyme or reason behind it, but it’s important that people tackle what’s making you scared every now and then. “By entering the ‘Paddle Partners’ competition, we’re giving someone the chance to own their fear by canoeing along Pontcysyllte Aqueduct. If you can get across that, you’ve well and truly conquered your fears.”