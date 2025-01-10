7 dead, 179K ordered to evacuate as deadly L.A. fires continue to burn under red-flag warnings

The remains of one of the thousands of structures destroyed by four Southern California wildfires in Los Angeles County is seen along the Pacific Coast Highway in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history have burned more than 54 square miles of land, destroyed thousands of structures and killed at least seven people, officials reported late Thursday.

More than 179,000 residents were under evacuation orders as of Thursday night, and weather forecasters extended a red flag warning until 6 p.m. PST Friday in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The National Weather Service predicts sustained Santa Ana winds of up 55 mph and gusts of up to 70 mph continue fanning the flames overnight and into Friday, CBS News reported.

The Palisades, Eaton and Sunset fires have overwhelmed firefighters who are working desperately to contain them against fierce hurricane force winds.

A state of emergency is still in effect for Los Angeles city and county with all area schools closed and unhealthy air affecting areas not directly hit by the fires.

President Joe Biden approved a federal disaster declaration for California on Wednesday and on Thursday said the federal government will pay for all initial disaster-response costs over the next six months, ABC News reported.

"We are with you. We are not going anywhere," Biden said Thursday. "To the firefighters and first responders, you are our heroes."

Biden said the federal funding will pay for debris removal, temporary shelters and paying first responders for their services.

He called the cleanup costs "gigantic" and the cost to replace housing "exponential," ABC News reported.

The most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history Thursday have burned more than 27,000 acres, destroyed 1,000 structures, killed five people and upended the lives of tens of thousands of people forced to flee their homes amid the out of control flames. Photo courtesy Los Angeles County Fire Department/UPI

Biden also said he is sending 400 federal firefighters, 30 federal firefighting aircraft and other assets to Los Angeles County to help battle the wildfires.

Biden convened senior White House and administration officials for a briefing on the federal government's response to the destructive fires.

The Palisades, Eaton and Sunset fires have overwhelmed Los Angeles firefighters who are working desperately to contain them against fierce hurricane force winds. A state of emergency is still in effect for Los Angeles city and county with all area schools closed and unhealthy air affecting area not directly hit by the fires. Photo courtesy CHP - West Valley/UPI

Those at the briefing were told the Hollywood fire had been suppressed and Cal Fire is working to supply generators for water pumps to ensure firefighters have access to sufficient water supplies to battle the blazes.

Biden said widely reported dry fire hydrants were caused by local utilities shutting down power services to prevent high winds from blowing them down and causing more uncontrolled fires, The Hill reported.

One of a thousand structures among the homes and businesses destroyed by four Southern California wildfires in Los Angeles County is seen in the Eaton Canyon area of Altadena, California on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

"What I know from talking to the governor, there are concerns out there that there's also been a water shortage," Biden said. "The fact is the utilities, understandably, shut off power because they are worried the lines that carried energy were going to be blown down and spark additional fires."

Cal Fire also is supplying generators to power pumps to make fire hydrants work again to fight the fires, Biden said.

Cars destroyed by Los Angeles are wildfires shown Wednesday as the most destructive wildfires in history continue to burn in the Los Angeles area. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

According to Cal Fire, the Palisades fire covered 17,234 acres and destroyed an estimated 5,316 structures in Los Angeles County on Thursday with zero containment.

The Eaton fire was 10,600 acres with no containment and, likewise, has destroyed thousands of structures.

The Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates is pictured reduced to rubble by wildfires in Los Angeles County along the Pacific Coast Highway on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The 348-acre Lidia fire and the 671-acre Hurst fire were partially contained as of Thursday afternoon with 60% and 10% containment, respectively, according to Cal Fire.

"Extreme fire behavior, including short and long-range spotting, continues to challenge firefighting efforts for the Palisades Fire. Winds gusts up to 60 MPH are expected to continue through Thursday, potentially aiding in further fire activity and suppression efforts," Cal Fire officials said in a statement.

One of a thousand structures destroyed by four Southern California wildfires in Los Angeles County is seen in the Eaton Canyon area of Altadena, California on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Evacuation orders Thursday were in force throughout Pacific Palisades to the ocean, including parts of Malibu, Santa Monica and Topanga Canyon.

The smaller Sunset fire in the Hollywood Hills burned about 43 acres before being contained and most evacuation orders were lifted for that one around midnight.

Firefighters keep a home from burning on the Pacific Coast Highway as thousands of structures were reduced to rubble by wildfires in Los Angeles County on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

North of Los Angeles other fires burned Thursday in Sylmar and Acton.

According to Caltrans, new major road lane closures went into effect Thursday morning on Pacific Coast Highway southbound between Malibu and Canyon Road and Santa Monica Freeway as well as northbound from the McClure Tunnel.

Emergency vehicles race northward on the Pacific Coast Highway as thousands of structures were reduced to rubble by wildfires on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Santa Monica Freeway westbound at Lincoln Blvd. and on-ramps at Fourth and Fifth Streets were closed as was Topanga Canyon Blvd. between the PCH and Mulholland Drive.

Tens of thousands are without power and a Red Flag warning was extended until Friday afternoon.

The remains of one of the thousands of structures destroyed by wildfires in Los Angeles County is seen along the Pacific Coast Highway on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

"What's keeping us going is there's work to do. There are still homes on fire, there are people being evacuated. We're just at the beginning stages of this. Once the fires are out we have to move into recovery phase. Right now, we're at zero-percent containment," LAFD Capt. Adam Vangerpen told NBC4 in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass returned to Los Angeles on Wednesday after cutting short her trip to Ghana to attend the inauguration of that nation's president.

Two stone statures are all that remain intact in a residential area after wildfires in Los Angeles County destroyed thousands of structures Wednesday and Thursday and are expected to continue burning at least into Friday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Her political supporters and opponents alike said her initial absence could permanently damage her political reputation as a politician focused on local issues, Politico reported.

Bass held a press conference Wednesday evening and said she stayed in contact with local officials as the fires spread and while on military and commercial aircraft during her return trip to Los Angeles.