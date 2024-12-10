Most eastern Ontario school buses cancelled outside of Ottawa

School buses are not running Tuesday east and south of Ottawa. (Sanjay Maru/CBC - image credit)

School buses are running in Ottawa and Renfrew County and cancelled elsewhere in eastern Ontario as freezing drizzle advisories linger Tuesday morning.

English and French buses are running in Ottawa and Renfrew County. They're cancelled under STEO, CTSE and Tri-Board.

No western Quebec boards or agencies have reported cancellations.

Rules can vary about what happens when buses are cancelled, so check with your school or board.

Freezing drizzle advisories remain across eastern Ontario for Tuesday morning after a sloppy day yesterday.

Provincial transportation ministries, through their 511 interactive maps, says eastern Ontario major roads are in good shape as of 6:30 a.m. and many in western Quebec are still partially covered.

Rainy western Quebec Wednesday

There is also a rainfall warning for the eastern Outaouais Tuesday evening through Wednesday.

The warning, which roughly starts east of Shawville, calls for up to 40 millimetres of rain that may pool on frozen ground. Thursday's return to more seasonal temperatures could quickly freeze that water and there could be a few centimetres of snow atop all that.

Gatineau was –3 C at 6 a.m., then forecast to get to 5 C Tuesday, stay above zero overnight and peak at 4 C Wednesday before dropping Thursday, particularly Thursday night.

It's a similar outlook for Maniwaki, albiet with a colder Wednesday night.