Most federal employees will have Jan. 9 off in observance of Jimmy Carter: What to know

Most federal employees will have a day off work in early January in observance of former President Jimmy Carter's death, President Joe Biden announced Monday.

Carter died Sunday at age 100 in his hometown of Plains, Georgia. In an executive order released from the White House Monday, President Joe Biden declared that all executive departments and federal agencies will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 9 "as a mark of respect" to Carter, who was the 39th president.

Biden also declared that Jan. 9 will be a national day of mourning for Carter, who served as president from 1977-1981. As of Monday, all flags have been ordered to be flown at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, all military posts, naval stations, and naval vessels.

Here's what to know.

Who gets the day off Jan. 9, 2025?

According to Biden's executive order, "all executive departments and agencies" of the federal government will be closed Jan. 9.

Executive department heads and agencies may determine that certain offices remain open and certain employees to report for duty for "reasons of national security, defense, or other public need."

What else is closed on Jan. 9, 2025?

Biden declared Thursday, Jan. 9 as a national day of mourning in remembrance of Carter, who died Sunday.

In addition, trading at the New York Stock Exchange will be closed in accordance Jan. 9, and the Nasdaq said it will also be closing trading of all U.S. equities and options that day.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts also ordered the Supreme Court building to be closed Jan. 9 for the national day of mourning.

