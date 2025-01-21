All the Most Heinous Outfits From Trump’s Inauguration

While all eyes turned to President Donald Trump during his swearing-in ceremony and ensuing inaugural festivities Monday, some of his attendees’ fashion choices threatened to steal the spotlight.

Although there were a number of outfits that rose to the occasion, including Second Lady Usha Vance and former First Lady Jill Biden, there were some other more daring—and downright questionable—choices.

From the hat seen across the world to those gym shorts, here are the most daring outfits from Trump’s second inauguration that shocked, puzzled, and in some cases, incited MAGA’s fury.

Sen. John Fetterman’s Gym Shorts

True to core, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman showed up in a hoodie and gray gym shorts for Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.

Although casual wear is part of Fetterman’s brand, many seemed to be shocked by the Democratic senator’s casual fashion choice for the most important state event of the year.

Senator John Fetterman has just arrived at President Trump’s inauguration and he’s wearing shorts and a hoodie.



Yes, really. pic.twitter.com/RFvzkkpdYD — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) January 20, 2025

“Truly NOT CARING about what people think about you is a very hard internal trait to achieve,” one user wrote on X. “John Fetterman’s ‘give a sh---er’ has truly broken. Dude doesn’t give two flying f---s what anyone thinks.”

Ivanka Trump’s Green Ensemble

Ivanka Trump attends the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. / ANGELA WEISS / ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s giving ukrainian flight attendant for gulf state airline.”

So goes one X user’s take on Ivanka Trump’s outfit for her father’s inauguration.

it’s giving ukrainian flight attendant for gulf state airline. https://t.co/VPn7NGu9aI — Rachel (@tolstoybb) January 20, 2025

Pairing a royal green asymmetrical hat with a matching skirt suit, Ivanka was decked out in Dior Monday. While the first daughter’s outfit was a hit with many, the other half likened it to a character in The Handmaid’s Tale—specifically, Serena Joy’s green robe.

Although Ivanka’s outfit was significantly tamer than other choices on this list, it still was a marginal let-down considering her stunning custom Oscar de la Renta dress for the Inaugural Candlelight Dinner the night prior.

Lauren Sánchez’s Lacy Moment

(L-R) Lauren Sanchez, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. / Pool / Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images

Although Mark Zuckerberg seemed to have been a fan, Lauren Sánchez’s risqué take on a pantsuit left many clutching their pearls.

Joined by her fiancé billionaire Jeff Bezos, Sánchez arrived at Trump’s swearing-in ceremony in an Alexander McQueen white blazer and pant set with an exposed white, lacy bra top. While Sánchez’s fashion has always famously leaned toward the provocative rather than the conservative, it seems that she may have crossed the line for this one.

A flock of social media users and MAGA influencers sounded off on the look, who mused that she might have “forgot to put a shirt on.”

She has no class. No dignity. No respect. https://t.co/OUOf2GKRcl — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 20, 2025

“She has no class. No dignity. No respect,” former Fox host Megyn Kelly wrote atop a picture of Sánchez on X Monday.

“Royal watcher” Brittany Gadoury also criticized Sánchez’s outfit on X, writing: “Jeff Bezos future wife Lauren Sanchez is incredibly inappropriately dressed for a state occasion. Someone should have told her that having her white lace bra out on display is not acceptable.”

Melania’s Hat

US First lady Melania Trump holds two Bibles during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. / CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Like Pharrell Williams at the 2014 Grammy Awards, Melania Trump’s real date to her husband’s Inauguration Day was her hat.

While there was a lot to gab and gawk at during Monday’s festivities, the First Lady came in swinging with a wide-brimmed navy hat designed by Eric Javits. Pairing the cap, straight out of the sheriff’s hat gag scene from Scary Movie 3, with a chic navy coat and skirt from New York designer Adam Lippes, Melania’s ensemble caused quite a stir online with many a meme being born.

While her baby blue Ralph Lauren number for Trump’s first inauguration in 2017 may have channeled former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, her stark chapeau landed her Carmen Sandiego comparisons this time around—with many questioning why she chose to wear it in the first place.