‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Season 2 Will Include the Love Triangle We All Expected

From Cosmopolitan

Season one of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina feels like a lifetime Sabrina is witchier than ever (unless her new hairstyle is supposed to mean something else?), Aunt Hilda’s boyf is definitely, maybe up to no good, and Principal Hawthrone is dead, thanks to Madam Satan, who also had him for dinner.



In December 2017, Netflix ordered the series from Riverdale show runner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa as a two-season deal, which means you will one hundred percent see Sabrina again, along with her newly acquired powers, no matter how tainted they are. Here’s what we know about season two so far:

1. Production began right after season one. As soon as season one wrapped in March 2018, the cast and crew returned to work almost immediately. Yes, this means a special group of people already know what happens next season. Richard Coyle (Father Blackwood), if you ever want to spill, I’m all ears.

2. Like season one, there will be 10 episodes. Per Deadline, Netflix’s original order called for 20 episodes. You don’t need magical powers to do the math. With 10 in the bank for season one, season two will follow suit with another 10.

3. As expected, Sabrina will go through some big changes. As Kiernan Shipka told Bloody Disgusting in October 2018, “Sabrina definitely changes and shifts a lot. Her growth is very evident and the second season definitely has a different spin on it than the first season. They are very different from each other.”

4. Season two will pick up right from the events of the season one finale, i.e. pay close attention to everything that happens in that last hour. Again, from Shipka’s Bloody Disgusting interview: “I would just say that, without giving too much away, because it would be a bit of a spoiler, the way that Sabrina’s life takes certain turns and certain decisions she makes inform the second season. The finale of the first season sets up a lot. It goes in a different direction. We see more different characters. It deals with a different side of things.”



5. Filming wrapped in December 2018. This, according to Inside Vancouver, Shipka’s Instagram shared in late November, and Ross Lynch’s Instagram updates from the last day of shooting.









6a. Salem might get his own episode. Speaking to IndieWire in October 2018, RAS acknowledged Salem’s backstory, which has been so prominent in the comic books. (One issue, “That Damn Cat,” is entirely devoted to his pre-feline days, which included being at the Salem witch trials of 1692.) “We’ve definitely talked about doing a Salem-centric episode where we learn more about his life,” RAS said.

6b. And he might talk. In the same IndieWire interview, RAS said Salem didn’t have any dialogue “partly to project the horror tone” on season one. “That isn’t to say that Salem won’t talk in the future.” My ears are ready.

7. There might be some legal trouble ahead. The Satanic Temple filed a $50 million copyright suit against Netflix on Nov. 8, according to Variety.

As previously reported by The Wrap, Satanic Temple co-founder Lucien Greaves believes the show is “appropriating” the organization’s design of the monument to Baphomet. The design in question is in the form of a monument at Sabrina’s witch school, the Academy of Unseen Arts.

