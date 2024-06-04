Most Independents And 'Double Haters' Want Trump To End Campaign, Poll Finds

A new poll published Sunday found that more than half of independent voters and so-called “double haters” ― those who don’t align with either major presidential candidate ― think former President Donald Trump should cease his campaign following his conviction in his hush money trial.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll found that 52% of independents felt that way, as did 67% of those who dislike both Trump and President Joe Biden. Voters from both groups, especially those in swing states, will be key in deciding the outcome in what appears to be an incredibly close presidential race.

The polling comes just days after a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of 34 felonies. With that, he became the first former president to be convicted on criminal charges.

The results also show that 23% of independents have a favorable view of Trump, the presumed GOP nominee for president, following his conviction, and that no double haters do. Those figures were similar for Biden.

The results come despite Trump making a big fundraising push in the immediate aftermath of his conviction, telling his supporters that he’s a “political prisoner” as the result of a “rigged” trial.

Trump’s campaign raised $141 million in May, according to numbers released Monday.

