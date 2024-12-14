Most popular books of the week: See what topped USA TODAY's bestselling books list

If you’re in the mood for a good read and don’t know where to look, USA TODAY’s bestseller list has a little something for everyone.

Every Wednesday, USA TODAY publishes the Top 150 books using sales data from the previous Monday through Sunday. We collect data from independent booksellers, bookstore chains, mass merchandisers and online retailers to give you a weekly snapshot of which books are selling, regardless of genre.

Here’s what made it to the Top 10 this week.

Popular books this week: Top 10 on USA TODAY Best-selling Booklist

These books comprise the top spots on the USA TODAY Best-seller List for the week of Dec. 11.

1. “Wind and Truth” by Brandon Sanderson

“Wind and Truth” is the fifth book in Brandon Sanderson’s ambitious fantasy epic. This series follows the warriors, scholars, kings and assassins of the violently storming and war-ravaged planet Roshar. “Wind and Truth” is the climax of the first half of the “Stormlight Archive” series and is a whopping 1,300 pages.

2. “Dog Man: Big Jim Begins” by Dav Pilkey

From the creator of “Captain Underpants” comes the 13th installment of the “Dog Man” chronicles. This graphic novel is the origin story of the series’ beloved characters as they team up to stop the Space Cuties from destroying the city. “Dog Man: Big Jim Begins” is recommended for ages 7 and up.

3. “James” by Percival Everett

This year’s “National Book Award” winner, “James” is a retelling of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” told from the perspective of the enslaved Jim. The story picks up after Jim overhears he is about to be sold to a man in New Orleans and separated from his wife and daughter. At the same time, Huck Finn has recently returned to town after faking his death to escape his violent father. The two embark on a dangerous and transcendent journey down the Mississippi River.

4. “Hot Mess” by Jeff Kinney

“Hot Mess” is the 19th book in the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series. In this novel, Greg Heffley and his family decide to spend summer break with both Mom’s and Dad’s relatives. But this presents a unique dilemma – how can you be in two places at once? Greg, of course, is caught up right in the middle of the trouble. Can he help his family pull off the scheme? This book is recommended for ages 8-12.

5. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart

This enemies-to-lovers romantasy novel set in an unforgiving desert follows a girl with closely guarded secrets – Saeris Fane is hiding strange powers and has been stealing from the Undying Queen’s reservoirs. But when Saeris accidentally opens a gateway between realms, she’s transported to a land of ice and snow inhabited by warring Fae she always thought were merely legends.

6. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World” by Robin Wall Kimmerer

The latest from the Indigenous scientist and author of “Braiding Sweetgrass,” this nonfiction book uses Indigenous wisdom to reimagine what we value most. “The Serviceberry” envisions our current economy – “rooted in scarcity, competition, and the hoarding of resources,” the publisher writes – instead in the way of the serviceberry, distributing wealth to meet needs and fulfill relationships rather than self-sufficiency.

7. “Hooked” (Collector’s Edition) by Emily McIntire

“Hooked” is a dark romance in the style of “Peter Pan” from McIntire’s “Never After” series. James is on a mission to destroy his enemy Peter and decides seducing his 20-year-old daughter, Wendy, is his ticket to revenge. And Wendy, sheltered and raised by a wealthy, cold father, finds herself entrenched in the intense, dangerous love affair.

8. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles” by Amy Tan

Written and illustrated by the author of “The Joy Luck Club,” this collection chronicles Tan’s journey to the natural world in search of peace. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles” contains daily entries, meditations and sketches on birdwatching.

9. “Melania” by Melania Trump

Soon-to-be First Lady (again) Melania Trump reflects on her Slovenian childhood, modeling career, meeting Donald Trump and motherhood in her memoir. She also brings readers inside the White House during the first Trump administration. Read our full explainer of the biggest revelations and takeaways from “Melania.”

10. “Main Street Millionaire: How to Make Extraordinary Wealth Buying Ordinary Business” by Codie Sanchez

Former Wall Street investor Codie Sanchez unpacks the path to wealth in “Main Street Millionaire,” showing readers the most fruitful businesses in which to invest. Sanchez is a leading small business expert and shares tips on creating generational wealth, identifying ripe business deals and the types of businesses you should never buy.

Taste is subjective, and USA TODAY Books has plenty of genres to recommend. Want a festive holiday read or Christmas romance book? We’ve got 10 titles you should try. Is dystopian your thing? Check out these books that are similar to “The Hunger Games” and “1984.” Or if you want something with lower stakes and loveable characters, see if a "cozy mystery" or "cozy fantasy" book is for you.

