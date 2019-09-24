The Most Popular College Bar in Every State

When it comes to a perfect college bar, we're not looking for hip, trendy place with a pricey menu and calm atmosphere. What most students want is more similar to a dive bar: a spot where drinks are budget-friendly, the lighting is just a little too dark, and everyone is ready to party. A great college bar has a relaxed vibe, decent food, amazing drink specials, and lots of fun events...and there are plenty of them all over the country. Here are the best college bars each state has to offer.