The most popular places in the world to go skiing

Whether you're slowly "pizza-ing" on the bunny hill or shredding down a black diamond, a ski trip can be fun for everyone!

According to the National Ski Areas Association, nearly 9.2 million Americans went skiing and snowboarding last year. And while there are nearly 500 ski resorts across the US, according to Airbnb, three areas are prevailing as the most popular this year: the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, the Poconos in Pennsylvania and Whitefish, Montana.

Nonetheless, some of the best and most beautiful mountains for skiing are abroad in countries like Japan, Australia and Italy.

Airbnb recently took a look at their data for year over year growth for bookings made for 2019 versus 2018 (specifically listings with "ski" in the description) and found that backcountry ski areas and border towns are experiencing the most guest arrivals this year.

