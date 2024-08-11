The most remarkable photographs from the Paris Olympic Games
Elliot Wagland and Debasish Sarmah
·3 min read
As the 2024 Summer Olympic Games are coming to an end, photographers have worked tirelessly to capture the most iconic moments throughout the event.
From North and South Korean athletes posing up for a selfie together after their table tennis showdown-to Team GB’s Tom Daley getting a victory kiss from Noah Williamson-to the photograph dubbed as the most iconic of the Summer Olympics-to Diana, the widow of the late Olympic weightlifter Oleksandr Pielieshenko, who was killed fighting against Russia's invasion, the multi-sport event has created many happy and sad moments.
The Evening Standard has compiled twenty best photographs from the 2024 Paris Olympics:
