The most remarkable photographs from the Paris Olympic Games

Brazil's Gabriel Medina reacts after facing a large wave in the 5th heat of the men's surfing round 3, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (Jerome Brouillet - AFP / Getty Images)

As the 2024 Summer Olympic Games are coming to an end, photographers have worked tirelessly to capture the most iconic moments throughout the event.

From North and South Korean athletes posing up for a selfie together after their table tennis showdown-to Team GB’s Tom Daley getting a victory kiss from Noah Williamson-to the photograph dubbed as the most iconic of the Summer Olympics-to Diana, the widow of the late Olympic weightlifter Oleksandr Pielieshenko, who was killed fighting against Russia's invasion, the multi-sport event has created many happy and sad moments.

The Evening Standard has compiled twenty best photographs from the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Brazil's Gabriel Medina reacts after facing a large wave (Jerome Brouillet - AFP / Getty Images)

Team GB’s Thomas Daley and Noah Williams celebrate on the podium after winning the silver medal (Lee Jin-man - AP)

Gold medalist Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil, silver medalist Simone Biles of Team USA and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles of Team USA celebrate after a win (Elsa - Getty Images)

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and other world leaders are seen in the stands during the opening ceremony (Kai Pfaffenbach - Reuters)

Team GB’s Keely Hodgkinson celebrates after winning the women's 800m final (Jewel Samad - AFP / Getty Images)

Italy's Angela Carini reacts after her boxing match against Algeria's Imane Khelif (Mohd Rasfan - AFP / Getty Images)

Diana, the widow of the late Olympic weightlifter Oleksandr Pielieshenko, who was killed fighting against Russia's invasion, holds his competition singlet in their apartment in Kyiv (Thomas Peter - Reuters)

Team GB’s Gold medalist Alex Yee and Silver medalist Hayden Wilde of Team NZ celebrate after their wins (Ezra Shaw - Getty Images)

Olga Kharlan of Ukraine reacts after winning her bronze medal bout against Sebin Choi of South Korea (Maye-E Wong - Reuters)

Jonghoon Lim and Yubin Shin of Team S Korea takes selfie with Jong Sik Ri and Kum Yong Kim of North Korea, and Chuqin Wang and Yingsha Sun of China, with their medals after winning (Kim Hong-Ji - Reuters)

Team GB’s Andy Murray cries and waves to the spectators as he retires from Tennis (Andy Wong - AP)

Trampoline Women's gold medallist Bryony Page of Britain poses with her medal (Stephanie Lecocq - Reuters)

Team USA’s Katie Moon competes in the women's pole vault final (Andrej Isakovic - AFP / Getty Images)

Alysha Newman, of Canada, celebrates a successful vault (Rebecca Blackwell - AP)

Italy's Sofia Raffaeli performs with the ball in the rhytmic gymnastics' individual all-around qualification (Gabriel Bouys - AFP / Getty Images)

Argentina's Jose Torres Gil takes part in a BMX freestyle training session (Jeff Pachoud - AFP / Getty Images)

Canada's Mariam Abdul-Rashid, France's Cyrena Samba-Mayela, Australia's Michelle Jenneke, Hungary's Greta Kerekes, US' Masai Russell and Finland's Reetta Hurske take the start in the women's 100m hurdles heat (Anne-Christine Poujoulat - AFP / Getty Images)

Germany's Margarita Kolosov performs with the clubs as she competes in the rhytmic gymnastics' individual all-around qualification (Gabriel Bouys - AFP / Getty Images)

Golf being played for the first time since 1900 in Olympics hosted by France - pictured is Team GB’s Tommy Fleetwood (George Walker IV - AP)

France's Marie-Julie Bonnin competes in the women's pole vault final (Ben Stansall - AFP / Getty Images)

This selection of pictures is edited by the Evening Standard's picture editors Elliot Wagland and Debasish Sarmah.