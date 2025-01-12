Most residents back home after fold fire

Two people had to be rescued from a flat [Pacemaker Press]

Most residents have returned to their homes following a fire at a fold in Sydenham, in east Belfast, on Saturday evening, a housing association has said.

Two people had to be rescued from a flat while three people were also led to safety from neighbouring flats by fire personnel and police officers.

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) councillor Ruth Brooks said the homes of 20 residents had to been evacuated.

They were taken to family homes and the nearby Inverary Community Centre following the fire.

Radius Housing said a number of tenants were treated in hospital and it was hoped they would make a full recovery.

Deep clean

A spokesperson said Radius staff were on site throughout the evening and on Sunday morning to begin a deep clean of the building.

Radius thanked the emergency servicers and the city council for assisting the residents.