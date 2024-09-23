Most sub-postmasters 'still reporting issues with Horizon' - as more than half have 'unexplained discrepancies'

Most sub-postmasters are still reporting issues with the Horizon IT system that led to hundreds being wrongly convicted, a survey suggests.

The inquiry into the Post Office's Horizon accounting software, and the associated prosecution of 700 sub-postmasters for theft and false accounting, is taking place to establish a clear account of the implementation and failure of the Fujitsu-created computer program.

The inquiry surveyed more than 1,000 current Post Office operators as well as victims of the scandal to assess how the state-owned company is operating.

The vast majority of sub-postmasters operating Post Offices (92%) reported "some form of issue" with Horizon in the last year.

More than half (57%) said they had experienced unexplained discrepancies, with 19% reporting unexplained transactions and 14% experiencing missing transactions.

It's five years since the Post Office apologised to sub-postmaster victims who were wrongly told they owed money to the organisation. Many lost homes, became ill, racked up significant debts and some died by suicide.

Victim unhappiness

Many applicants to the Horizon Shortfall Scheme (HSS) are unhappy, the survey also showed. It was set up to provide redress to those who were forced to make up the imaginary financial shortfalls Horizon generated.

Nearly half of scheme applicants were dissatisfied with one in three "very dissatisfied" and 15% "fairly dissatisfied".

Underlying the unhappiness were problems with understanding the scheme, the speed of applications, communication from administrators, transparency and compensation fairness.

