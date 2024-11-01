'Most Thin-Skinned Man': Trump Still Can't Get Over This Kamala Harris Debate Dig

Kamala Harris baited Donald Trump during their debate nearly two months ago, and the former president is clearly still thinking about it.

At a campaign event in Glendale, Arizona, on Thursday, Trump ranted to the crowd about the vice president, saying, “When that sleazebag said during the debate, she said, ‘Oh, your rallies aren’t well attended and people leave.’”

“They don’t leave, and they’re really well attended. We can’t get places big enough,” Trump fumed.

“Nobody leaves,” he added later, insisting that it’s “never happened before.”

During the Sept. 10 presidential debate, Harris poked Trump in a spot almost certain to trigger a reaction: attendance at his rallies. She said people “start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom.”

Trump immediately lashed out, veering off-message into one of the most widely ridiculed moments of the evening, ranting falsely that immigrants are eating cats and dogs.

People had indeed been leaving some of Trump’s rallies early, sometimes while he was still speaking.

With just days until the election, critics can’t believe Trump is still harping on this topic.

“The most thin-skinned man on planet earth. Harris’s jibe about his crowds bothers him much more than anyone calling him a Nazi or Hitler,” political commentator Mehdi Hasan posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“God that debate from TWO MONTHS AGO lives rent-free in Trump’s head,” another social media user wrote.

