The Most Viral Moments from the 2024 Summer Olympics

From Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bowing to Rebeca Andrade to Ilona Maher recruiting Jason Kelce, here are the game's biggest moments

Elsa/Getty Images Simone Biles, Rebeca Andrade and Jordan Chiles on Aug. 5, 2024

The 2024 Summer Olympics is almost over!

Since the games kicked off July 26 in Paris, many records have been broken, proposals have been accepted and chocolate muffins have been eaten! From Rebeca Andrade, Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles' epic moment on the podium after the floor final to Ilona Maher recruiting Jason Kelce to be women's rugby's biggest fan, the Olympics has been full of viral moments.

As the Paris Olympics near closer to the Aug. 11 closing ceremony, here's a look back at some of the biggest moments that we will surely be talking about long after the flame goes out.

Team USA Wins Nail-Biting Semifinal Game

Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Stephen Curry and LeBron James on Aug. 8, 2024

Despite being down by double digits for most of the game, Team USA secured a win over Team Serbia on Aug. 8 in the semifinal round. The team, featuring star NBA players such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, are now just one win away from another gold medal for Team USA.

French Pole Vaulter and His 'Package'

Kevin Voigt/GettyImages Anthony Ammirati on Aug. 3, 2024

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati set the internet ablaze after viewers speculated that he lost out on a medal because of his "bulge."

After a video began making its rounds on Aug. 3 showing the athlete's crotch knocking down the crossbar — upon further investigation, it was discovered that Ammirati had hit the bar with his shins and knees first, meaning it was already a failed jump.

As PEOPLE explained previously, that jump in general was not the reason he didn't make it to the pole vault final. Though he made the first two heights in the pole vault — at 5.40 and 5.60 meters — he did not complete his attempts at 5.70 meters.

Ammirati had some fun with the buzz surrounding his Olympic appearance, sharing a video to TikTok along with the message: "POV: tu fais plus de buzz pour ton paquet que pour tes perfs," which roughly translates to "POV: You create more buzz for your package than your performances."



Simone Biles & Jordan Chiles Bow to Rebeca Andrade

Elsa/Getty Images Simone Biles, Rebeca Andrade and Jordan Chiles on Aug. 5, 2024

When Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade won gold in the floor final on Aug. 5, Team USA's Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles were her biggest fans as they knelt down beside her on the podium with their own newly minted silver and bronze medals.

The picture perfect moment also marked the first all-Black gymnastics podium in Olympic history.

"She's so amazing, she's queen," Biles said of Andrade. "And first, it was an all-Black podium, so that was super exciting for us."

B-girl Raygun

Ezra Shaw/Getty B-Girl Raygun on Aug. 9, 2024

With the introduction of breaking as an Olympic sport this year, one Australian athlete caught the attention of viewers around the world on Aug. 9 when she hit the floor.

Dr. Rachael Gunn, who is known as B-girl Raygun, per The New York Times, went viral almost instantly as she competed against USA's Logistix. As one X user wrote, "Every clip is more incredible than the last."

Ilona Maher Gets Jason Kelce On Board

New Heights Show/Twitter; Kristy Sparow/Getty Jason Kelce; Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher shined as one of the breakout stars of the games, being part of many viral moments, including recruiting Jason Kelce to be a Team USA women's rugby superfan.

In a video Maher shared on TikTok, she tells Kelce, "Women's water polo has Flavor Flav as their superfan, and you are a girl dad.”

"Do you get anything from being our superfan? No. There's no reward, no money, no benefits, I don't think I can get you free stuff,” she continues before Kelce inevitably declares his “superfan” status telling the camera, "I am officially a fan of women's rugby, Olympics."

Gabriel Medina Appears to Float Above Water After Breaking Record

JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images Gabriel Medina on July 29, 2024

After a performance that would earn the highest single-wave score in Olympic history, Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina's celebration went viral when it appeared he, along with his surfboard, were floating above the water.

Ryan Murphy Learns His Baby’s Sex After Winning Bronze

Jari Pestelacci/getty Ryan Murphy on July 29, 2024

Though winning a bronze medal at the Olympics is a major milestone in any athlete's life, the moment became all the more special for swimmer Ryan Murphy whose wife, Bridget Konttinen, revealed the couple was having a baby girl from the stands.

After Team USA's Murphy received his medal in the 100-meter backstroke race, Konttinen held up a hand-written sign that read, "Ryan it's a girl!"

Alice Finot Proposes to Boyfriend After Breaking Record

Hannah Peters/Getty Alice Finot proposes to her boyfriend on Aug. 8, 2024

In what became a trend, France's Alice Finot was one of the various Olympic athletes who walked away engaged! After breaking the record in the women's 3000m steeplechase finals on Aug. 6, she ran over to the stands and got down on one knee to propose to her longtime boyfriend, Spanish triathlete Bruno Martínez Bargiela.

Rather than a ring, Alice presented her now-fiancé with an Olympic pin and pinned it to his shirt.

“I told myself that if I ran under nine minutes, knowing that nine is my lucky number and that we've been together for nine years, then I would propose,” she said after the big moment.

Stephen Nedoroscik and the Team USA Men's Gymnastics Team

Naomi Baker/Getty The Team USA men's gymnastics team wins bronze on July 29, 2024

Stephen Nedoroscik became an instant sensation after hitting the pommel horse during the July 29 men’s gymnastics team final for Team USA. In addition to his impressive performance on the apparatus, Nedoroscik also went viral as viewers were quick to compare him to Clark Kent because of his thick-framed glasses.

They would ultimately win a bronze medal, marking the men's gymnastics team's first medal in 16 years.

Nada Hafez Reveals She Competed While 7 Months Pregnant

Carl Recine/Getty Nada Hafez on July 29, 2024

After Egypt's Nada Hafez made it to the final 16 in the women's saber individual competition, she revealed she was seven months pregnant.

The three-time Olympian, who is expecting her first child with husband Ibrahim Ihab, took to Instagram to share her big news with an emotional post.

“What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three! It was me, my competitor, & my yet-to-come to our world, little baby!” she wrote.

Mondo Duplantis Runs to His Girlfriend for a Kiss After Setting World Record

Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Armand Duplantis and his girlfriend kiss on Aug. 5, 2024

After Swedish pole vaulter Armand "Mondo" Duplantis broke the world record for pole vaulting and earned a gold medal on Aug. 5, he wasted no time in celebrating with the person he loves.

He ran over to his girlfriend, Desire Inglander, who was in tears following his big moment, and the two shared a sweet kiss.

'The Olympic Muffin Man'

Henrik Christiansen/TikTok Henrik Christiansen

Three-time Olympian Henrik Christiansen of Norway went viral after posting hilarious videos to TikTok gushing about his favorite food in the Olympic Village cafeteria: chocolate muffins.

“I HEREBY DECLARE MYSELF AS THE OLYMPIC MUFFIN MAN," he wrote in one of the videos, while in another, he is seen eating the chocolatey treat out of a drawer in his room.

Snoop Dogg Being Snoop Dogg

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Snoop Dogg reacts to Simone Biles’ vault on July 28, 2024

Snoop Dogg, who is in Paris providing commentary for NBC, has been a mainstay at these Olympic games almost as much as many of the gold medal athletes.

He's had several entertaining moments over the course of his two weeks in Paris, though this photo from the artistic gymnastics women's qualification after Simone Biles’s vault might just take the cake.

Turkish Shooter Yusuf Dikeç and His Laid-Back Look

Adem Kutucu/Anadolu via Getty Images Yusuf Dikeç on Aug. 1, 2024

Internet users took notice to Turkey's Yusuf Dikeç for his laid-back look for competition.

And while he opted to keep the protective earwear or special lenses at home, the athlete won a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team competition on July 30.

Italian Gianmarco Tamberi Apologizes to Wife After Losing Wedding Ring in the Seine

John Walton/PA Images via Getty Italy flagbearer Gianmarco Tamberi on July 26, 2024

Just as the Olympics were kicking off, Italy's flagbearer Gianmarco Tamberi penned a romantic apology to his wife after losing his wedding ring in the Seine river during the opening ceremony.

“I'm sorry my love, I'm terribly sorry,” Gianmarco wrote in Italian on Instagram alongside photos of the couple.

“The fact remains that I heard it slip away, I saw it fly... I followed it with my eyes until I saw it bounce inside the boat,” he continued. “A tinkle of hope... But unfortunately the bounce was in the wrong direction and floating more than a thousand times in the air, I saw it dive into the water as if that was the only place it wanted to be.”

“It will remain forever in the riverbed of the city of love, flown away while I was trying to carry the Italian tricolor as high as possible during the opening ceremony of the most important sporting event in the world. If I had to make up an excuse I would never have been able to be so imaginative," he continued before later adding that if she were to "throw" hers in, too, the rings could "be together forever."



