Most-Watched Super Bowl Ads 2025: Muppets, Bill Murray, Glen Powell and Kieran Culkin’s Genius Beluga Land in YouTube Top 10

Super Bowl LIX was a one-sided affair as the Philadelphia Eagles punched out the Kanas City Chiefs 40-22 on Sunday night, denying KC their bid for a championship three-peat. With the game not holding very much drama, TV viewers may have found more entertainment in the ads that aired on Fox during the telecast, sold for upwards of $8 million each.

The most-watched Super Bowl spot on Sunday was Booking.com’s ad featuring none other than Jim Henson’s Muppets who — along with regular non-puppet humans — are looking for the best way to book the perfect vacation. Booking.com also had the most-viewed Super Bowl spots in 2024 (featuring Tina Fey) and in 2023 (featuring Melissa McCarthy), according to YouTube.

As in years past, comedy and celebrities broke through the Super Bowl ad maelstrom, including Glen Powell for Ram Trucks (No. 2); Bill Murray for Yahoo (No. 4); Shane Gillis, Post Malone and Peyton Manning for Bud Light, with Gillis and Post Malone becoming the life of a dead-end street party (No. 6) and Kieran Culkin providing the voice of a genius beluga whale for NerdWallet (No. 7). Landing at No. 5 on the list was the trailer for Marvel’s “Thunderbolts*” movie.

Top Ads by Gameday Views on YouTube (Global)

Note: Rankings are by global views as tracked on Sunday, Feb. 9, until 11:59 p.m. ET

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar — this year’s Super Bowl halftime show headliner — was No. 2 on YouTube’s most-popular artist list (after Bad Bunny) in the week leading up the Super Bowl. In addition, Lamar’s “Not Like Us” was No. 3 on the YouTube Top Daily Music Videos list. On Sunday, hourly views on Kendrick Lamar’s official YouTube channel peaked at three times more than a week ago (Feb. 3), according to the video platform.

The top-trending Google search during Super Bowl LIX in the U.S.? That was “biggest comeback in NFL history” — after the Chiefs trailed the Eagles 24-0 at the half. Also, the phrase “has there ever been a shutout in the superbowl” spiked +2600% in the first half (for the record: no, there never has) and “biggest blowout” search interest is at an all-time high following the Super Bowl score (that would be Super Bowl XXIV, when the 49ers topped the Broncos 55-10).

