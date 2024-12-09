Mostly cloudy skies overnight, rain returns tomorrow morning across south-central Pennsylvania
Beware slick roads across southern Ontario through Sunday morning as snowfall continues
Stay alert for slick roads as freezing rain falls throughout portions of Ontario on Monday
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says freezing rain and flurries are set to hit parts of B.C. today, issuing more than a dozen weather warnings over heavy rain and snowfall at higher elevations.
A shocking temperature contrast from Canada's north to the southern U.S. was seen over the weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
When Eastern Tropical Pacific killer whales visit San Diego waters via Mexico, it’s always exciting for observers. For starters, the ETPs visit primarily to hunt common dolphins. These predation events, while deadly for dolphins, are ac
Some areas could see more than 20 cm of snow by Monday
A snowy weekend is in store for parts of the southern and eastern Prairies as a moisture-packed clipper scoots into the region, potentially bringing more than 20 cm of snow to several locales by Monday
Parts of western and central Saskatchewan are under a winter storm warning this weekend, with the Saskatoon, Battlefords and Lloydminster regions expected to see strong winds and up to 20 centimetres of snow.A system is expected to hit the province Saturday evening and continue into Sunday, Environment and Climate Change Canada said in alerts issued Saturday morning.As of early Saturday afternoon, the warnings stretched from the area around Lloydminster in western Saskatchewan in a line to the s
System bringing messy roads in the prairies will end soon. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network sheds more light on the details.
LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people in Britain and Ireland were left without power and millions were warned to stay indoors Saturday as high winds and heavy rain battered the region.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning in western Quebec and a snowfall advisory stretching from eastern Ontario through to the southern parts of the province.It advised that travel may be difficult due to reduced visibility, heavy snow and changing conditions.More than 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall thorughout the day in communities north of Gatineau, including Chelsea, Maniwaki and Grenville.Eastern Ontario could receive between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow, Environment
Cuban researchers have identified 21 areas in the country with favorable conditions for the installation of wind farms. These areas are mainly located on the north-central-eastern coast, from the provinces […]
Scientists used satellite imagery to confirm that a previously undiscovered tornado tore through the Australian outback in late 2022
The Yellowstone Safari Company on Saturday shared heartwarming footage showing a sleepy black bear gathering material just outside its den before resuming its long winter nap. “Have you ever seen a bear tuck themself in for their wi
More than 240 million people across the U.S. will be getting some relief from the recent bitter blast of arctic air, but for those living and working in the Northeast, that increase in temperatures coupled with rounds of heavy rain expected to push through the region this week has forecasters concerned about flooding due to rapid snowmelt.
The coxswain of the lifeboat at Hemsby on the Norfolk coast says he is worried lives could be put at risk.
GE Vernova secured a contract with 50Hertz Transmission GmbH to deliver advanced STATCOM technology, supporting Germany’s transition to a renewable energy future The 300 Mvar FACTSFLEX GFM solution, with Grid […]
There are an infinite number of paths an ice crystal can take before you touch it.
AMCHITKA ISLAND, Alaska (AP) — A series of moderate to strong earthquakes struck Alaska's western Aleutian Islands and offshore areas Sunday.
Strong winds are set to batter the UK again after Storm Darragh swept through the country, with gales having exceeded 90mph. A fresh yellow Met Office wind warning came into force across much of England and Wales at 6am on Sunday, as winds of up to 80mph continued to hit Northern Ireland. Gusts of 35-45mph are likely around England and Wales, reaching 70mph around the coast during the morning.