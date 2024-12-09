Mostly cloudy skies overnight, rain returns tomorrow morning across south-central Pennsylvania

CBC

Parts of western and central Saskatchewan are under a winter storm warning this weekend, with the Saskatoon, Battlefords and Lloydminster regions expected to see strong winds and up to 20 centimetres of snow.A system is expected to hit the province Saturday evening and continue into Sunday, Environment and Climate Change Canada said in alerts issued Saturday morning.As of early Saturday afternoon, the warnings stretched from the area around Lloydminster in western Saskatchewan in a line to the s