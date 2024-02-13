Mostly sunny and pleasant, with high temperatures in the 50s Tuesday

Storyful
Snow descended across portions of northwest Arkansas on Monday, February 12, which lowered visibility and led to hazardous road conditions, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).Snowfall was expected to be heavy at times, causing reduced visibility and slick road conditions, the NWS said.The NWS advised motorists in the region to exercise caution while traveling on Monday morning.This footage was published by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, who said that it was captured on a highway in southern Washington County.“[The] road is just wet at this time, but as you know, it can change quickly,” the sheriff’s office said. Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful