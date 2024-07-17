Mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week
Multiple rounds of thunderstorms on Tuesday brought one of the wettest days this summer across parts of southern Ontario. Flash floods stranded many drivers and commuters, while power was cut to hundreds of thousands of customers
Forced Out Fascinating footage shows members of one of the most isolated Indigenous tribes in the world leaving the rainforest in the Peruvian Amazon, mere miles from where logging companies were recently allowed to cut down trees. As the Washington Post reports, the Mashco Piro tribe remains one of the biggest communities that live without […]
Cleanup crews worked to get the Greater Toronto Area back to normal on Wednesday, a day after a torrential downpour flooded major roadways and left thousands without power, as the prime minister said the city needs more investment in infrastructure to withstand challenges linked to climate change. At a press briefing in Toronto, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Tuesday's flooding "a significant event," and said the city and surrounding area need to be prepared for similar disruptions in the
The threat for additional thunderstorms spreads across parts of Ontario for Tuesday before the heat breaks and more seasonal conditions return heading into the weekend. Brace for heavy downpours and strong winds throughout the day
The Toronto floods impacting the downtown region and parts of the GTA sparked a crucial discussion over city preparedness for severe weather conditions as locals were left without power.
Training storms are known to cause severe flash flooding in a short period of time
Siberia swelters in exceptionally high temperatures as Russia's heatwave continues
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's...a meteor? That was the deal in New York City yesterday, apparently, when a
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Spade-toothed whales are the world’s rarest, with no live sightings ever recorded. No one knows how many there are, what they eat, or even where they live in the vast expanse of the southern Pacific Ocean. However, scientists in New Zealand may have finally caught a break.
Be sure to remain weather-aware at all times on Tuesday in southern Ontario as the risk for severe weather will reappear
OTTAWA — Ottawa intends to ban the installation of oil furnaces in new construction as soon as 2028, Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced Tuesday.
Heavy rain caused widespread flooding across the greater Toronto area on Tuesday, July 16, submerging multiple roads, including sections of the Don Valley Parkway, inundating train stations, and cutting power to more than 167,000 customers.This footage from Robert Hickey shows floodwaters streaming down stairs inside Toronto’s Union Station.Union Station was among at least four stations being bypassed by trains due to flooding, according to the Toronto Transit Commission. Credit: Robert Hickey via Storyful
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Vacuums sucked the water out of the seaside inn run by Nick Gaido’s family in Galveston since 1911 as power was still spotty nearly one week after a resurgent Hurricane Beryl swept into Texas. Blue tarp covered much of the torn off roof. Gaido scheduled cleanup shifts for the hotel and restaurant staff who couldn’t afford to lose shifts to the enduring outages.
Toronto must act to get ready for future storms, Mayor Olivia Chow said Wednesday, a day after a torrential downpour washed out major roads, flooded transit stops and left thousands without power.
NOAA's space weather forecasters are monitoring not one active sunspot region but three potentially solar flare-creating areas of the Sun that could produce radio blackouts this week.
A major highway, several thoroughfares and a key transit hub were flooded in Toronto on Tuesday afternoon after torrential rain hit the city. Police closed part of Lakeshore Boulevard, which runs along Lake Ontario, after flooding. (July 16, 2024)
