Mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week

The Canadian Press

Cleanup crews worked to get the Greater Toronto Area back to normal on Wednesday, a day after a torrential downpour flooded major roadways and left thousands without power, as the prime minister said the city needs more investment in infrastructure to withstand challenges linked to climate change. At a press briefing in Toronto, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Tuesday's flooding "a significant event," and said the city and surrounding area need to be prepared for similar disruptions in the