Mother admits killing her 10-year-old daughter Shay Kang

A mother has pleaded guilty to killing her 10-year-old daughter, who was found dead with stab wounds to the chest earlier this year.

Jaskirat Kaur admitted the manslaughter of Shay Kang on the basis of diminished responsibility at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

The Brickhouse Primary School pupil was found dead in Robin Close, Rowley Regis, West Midlands, after police were called to her home at about 12.10pm on Monday March 4.

She died as a result of stab wounds to the chest, the opening of an inquest at Black Country Coroner’s Court heard in March.

Kaur, 33, denied murdering her daughter but prosecution counsel Sally Howes KC said her guilty plea to manslaughter was acceptable to the Crown.

Defence barrister Katherine Goddard KC said there was “no dispute over the facts” of the case.

The defendant, wearing a grey jumper, attended the short hearing on Friday via video-link and spoke only to confirm her name and that she could hear Judge Michael Chambers KC.

She appeared to be listening intently to proceedings, leaning forward so she could hear what was being said.

Judge Chambers set a sentencing date of October 25 and said Kaur needed to be produced in court for the hearing.

Addressing Kaur, he said: “Your case is being adjourned for sentence, likely on the 25th of October. There will be a need for further reports, so it is in your interests to co-operate with the preparation of those reports.”

In a tribute released by her school after her death, Shay was described as a “bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all”.

