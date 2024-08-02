Mother of Cairo Jordan ruled incompetent to stand trial, to be committed to facility
WARNING: This story contains references to violence and suicide.Two people are dead and two were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a man opened fire on his neighbours following a dispute in Stratford, Ont., on Thursday night, police say.Police received multiple 911 calls for reports of gunshots in the area of Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West around 10:45 p.m. ET. Police who arrived on the scene found four people with gunshot wounds. Two of them died and the other two were taken b
TORONTO — Ten people have been arrested and more than 100 charges were laid in connection with a wide-reaching SIM swap scam, Toronto police said Thursday.
Fourteen people were arrested and 10 victims were rescued following a human sex trafficking sting at San Diego's Comic-Con Convention.
Chad Doerman will serve three consecutive life sentences for the murder of his three sons in June 2023
Police responded to a home in Vera, Okla., on July 28 where they found a teenage girl allegedly tied to a tree and given a carpet square to sleep on, police allege
A 26-year-old man is facing charges of second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body after the coroner's office confirmed that human remains found during a search in Kawartha Lakes this week were those of missing Markham woman Ying Zhang.In a news release Thursday, York Regional Police said East Gwillimbury man Changlin Yang is now facing upgraded charges. He was initially facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault.Yang briefly appeared at a virtual court heari
“Waller County does not tolerate domestic violence,” Waller County Criminal District Attorney Sean G. Whittmore said
ATLANTA (AP) — The teenage brother of a U.S. Air Force airman who was fatally shot in his home by a Florida sheriff's deputy in May has been killed in a shooting in the Atlanta area, police said.
Ebony Wright and her mother Wanda Wright were killed in 2021 by Ebony’s ex-boyfriend, who also tried to set his infant on fire
The Parole Board of Canada has sent Brayden Bushby back to jail, revoking the release granted to the man convicted of killing an Indigenous woman by throwing a trailer hitch at her from a moving vehicle in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Alaina Tripp never expected to see her dog Teddy again after he was stolen from her Ottawa apartment last fall.So when the white miniature poodle showed up, dirty but unhurt, in a police stop in Wyoming ten months later, it felt like a small miracle."I am so, so happy," said Tripp, 33. "I really never ever thought — and nobody ever thought, not the police, not my friends, family ... [that] I would ever, ever see this dog again."Tripp said she returned home last September to find someone had brok
More than 160 leaders directly impacted by incarceration and criminalization have sent a letter to Vice President Harris calling on her to create a campaign platform that addresses mass incarceration. The Hill received an exclusive look at the letter to the likely Democratic nominee, which calls on Harris to reject harmful language around the criminal justice system,…
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police on Mexico’s Caribbean coast said Friday they have found the bodies of four men, including a policeman, shot to death near a resort just south of Cancun.
A Toronto father and son — who were charged this week with multiple terrorism-related offences — denied in court Thursday the son's involvement in an alleged plot to carry out what the RCMP has called a violent attack against the city.
A Halifax-area man has had a slew of charges against him stayed after a judge concluded he was the subject of an illegal strip search by Halifax Regional Police.Judge Alonzo Wright issued the stay in a ruling he delivered Wednesday in Halifax provincial court.Dante Warnell Cromwell, 26, was facing more than 20 charges, including assault, drug trafficking and various firearms offences, stemming from an April 16, 2023, incident that Wright described as a case of "extreme road rage."Cromwell was ac
Viral video showed Brendan Depa’s violent attack on Florida teacher’s aide Joan Naydich. Depa’s parents were repeatedly denied support for the troubled teen for years leading up to it.
A Florida man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly throwing his 10-year-old daughter out of his car in the night, court records show.
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the “tiny mindless minority” behind unrest that has plagued several cities after a horrific stabbing at a children’s dance class and vowed to put a stop to it as the 17-year-old suspect was named Thursday in part to counter misinformation blamed as one cause of the fiery clashes.
A man with a lengthy criminal record who crept into the basement of an 85-year-old woman's home in Dartmouth, N.S., four years ago, strangled her and ransacked her bedroom has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 16 years.In a decision released this week, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice James Chipman called the murder of Eleanor Harding "monstrous and evil," and said Richard George Ellis targeted a "truly helpless victim" who lived alone and couldn't defend he
WARNING: This story contains details of domestic abuse.Three months before her death, Kamaljit Sandhu filed for divorce after enduring years of domestic violence.Her husband — Inderjit Singh Sandhu — was in India at the time.Kamaljit Sandhu, who lives in Abbotsford, a city about 70 kilometres east of Vancouver in B.C.'s Fraser Valley, got a protection order. In an affidavit, she claimed she was afraid the 50-year-old "would harm her when he became aware of the court proceedings."It wasn't long b