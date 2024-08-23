Mother Charged with DWI in Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Her 9-Year-Old Son: 'This Is a Tragedy'

Kerri Bedrick was arrested after allegedly driving while impaired, which led to a car crash that killed her son, Eli D. Henrys

A 9-year-old boy died after his mother was allegedly driving under the influence and crashed in a head-on collision in Suffolk County, N.Y., in the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 22, the New York State Police said in a press release.

Kerri Bedrick, 32, allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Southern State Parkway by a Suffolk County deputy sheriff around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, police said. The officer noticed Bedrick when she was driving her Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross car westbound in the eastbound lanes. Bendrick's son, Eli D. Henrys, was in the car.

The officer tried to pull her over, but Bedrick did not stop, per the police press release.

The deputy decided to forgo the attempts to pull her over and instead follow her while in the correct flow of traffic in the westbound lanes.

Eventually, the deputy then switched back to the eastbound lanes and then encountered a four-car crash at exit 42.

Upon the deputy’s arrival, Bedrick stood outside of her car, and they located her son, Eli, in the back seat with his seat belt fastened. Authorities administered CPR and used an automated external defibrillator in an attempt to save him, but the child later succumbed to his injuries.

"To give you an idea of the severity of the impact, the engine of the wrong-way driver vehicle was thrown from that vehicle into the woods, some distance from the collision," NYSP Major Stephen J. Udice said during a press conference Thursday, reports NBC 4. "This is a true tragedy.”

The other drivers and passengers in the other vehicles survived the multi-car crash.

Haydee R. Meyer, 29, was operating a Mercedes Benz, David C. Picard, 24, was driving a Honda, and John Rotondi, 64, was operating a Chevrolet Pickup. Meyer and Picard were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, N.Y., with non-life-threatening injuries. Rotondi was uninjured.

Bedrick was given a field sobriety test and was charged with five counts: aggravated unlicensed operation 1st, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs 1st offense, aggravated DWI: with a child-passenger less than 16 1st offense, endangering welfare of a child and criminal possession of a stimulant.

Bedrick is being held in police custody overnight. She is due to be arraigned Friday, Aug. 23 at 9 a.m. at the Suffolk County 1st District Court.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's office is investigating the crash, reports ABC 7.

The New York State Police is asking for anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone with information to call (631) 756-3300.

A representative from the Suffolk County District Attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for more information on Thursday.

