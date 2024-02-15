Mother, daughter killed by car that ran red light after attending Drake concert: Reports

Two women were killed and struck by a car as they were crossing a road in St. Louis Missouri, police say. The women were reportedly a mother and daughter who were attending a Drake concert at the Enterprise Center, according to local outlet First Alert 4.

The two women have been identified as 42-year-old Laticha Bracero and 21-year-old Alyssa Cordova visiting the St. Louis area from Chicago, Illinois.

Several other people were also injured after a speeding driver allegedly ran a red light around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and hit multiple pedestrians and vehicles at an intersection in St. Louis, police said in an incident summary, Wednesday.

According to the police, a 2020 Jeep Cherokee traveling at a "high rate of speed" ran a red light and "sideswiped" the front of a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander before rotating clockwise and striking the two women, who were walking on the crosswalk with the right-of-way after leaving the Drake concert.

The Jeep then crashed into another vehicle.

One of the women was pronounced deceased at the site of the accident, while the other died after being taken to a hospital, said the police.

Four other people, including two teenagers were also injured in the crash, said the police. The 22-year-old driver of the Jeep was also injured and is still at the hospital. As of yet, no charges have been filed.

'Urgent and immediate issue': Traffic deaths in St. Louis

St. Louis has witnessed an uptick in traffic deaths in recent years while traffic enforcement has reduced, reported the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, adding that the St. Louis police made about half as many traffic stops in 2021 as they did in 2009. As a result, there were half as many traffic deaths back then.

Authorities and St. Louis leaders are aware of the persistent issue, with Mayor Tishaura O. Jones saying that "reckless driving continues to be an urgent and immediate issue".

"While the City has made significant investments in traffic and pedestrian infrastructure, reckless driving continues to be an urgent and immediate issue that directly affects the safety and wellbeing of residents and visitors alike," Jones said in a statement to St. Louis Post-Dispatch late Wednesday.

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mother, daughter killed by car after leaving Drake concert: Reports