Mother and daughter took pet dog to anti-immigration riot

A mother and daughter went to an anti-immigration riot and took their pet dog with them, a court heard.

Megan Davison, 24, and Amanda Walton, her 52-year-old mother, smashed up a parked car which was later torched by a mob, in Middlesbrough on Aug 4.

The pair, and their Chow Chow dog, were identified on police drone footage, with Davison leaping up and down on the car roof while her mother tugged at a wing mirror.

As they did so, Davison’s boyfriend Jake Wray, 23, asked motorists at a nearby road junction: “Are you white? Are you English?” before deciding whether to let them pass.

Police officers in the streets of Middlesbrough on Aug 4 - Ian Forsyth/Getty

Walton’s lawyer said the mother had only thrown a stone which she found on the ground to prevent it being hurled with intent by someone else. And rather than damaging the wing mirror on the car, she was attempting to push it back into place, he claimed.

Violent disorder

Davison and Walton appeared in the dock at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday to plead guilty to violent disorder. Their case was adjourned for reports until Sept 23.

Davison burst into tears as Judge Francis Laird KC said she would be remanded in custody until her sentencing hearing.

The court was told she is the mother of two children aged five and six who are being looked after by her aunt.

At a previous hearing before Teesside magistrates’ court, the pair wept as they sat side by side in the dock while the case against them was outlined.

On that occasion, Judge Marie Mallon was shown video footage and told that as well as attacking the car, Walton had hurled a stone in the direction of a property on Parliament Road, Middlesbrough.

At the heart of the town’s asylum and refugee community, Parliament Road was the street most targeted by the race-hate mob, with vehicles, homes and businesses smashed and set ablaze.

Bail not granted

Lee Goodchild, Walton’s lawyer, made an unsuccessful bail application on their behalf, telling the court: “Amanda Walton had concerns about the path the Government was taking but what started as a peaceful protest to express her fears and beliefs got hijacked.”

He said that Walton “could not remove herself” from the trouble once it broke out, adding: “She was walking her dog and it was only her intention to go and make a donation for the three young girls who lost their lives in that dreadful incident in Southport.”

Mr Goodchild said Walton and Davison were concerned about the care of Davison’s children given that they and Davison’s partner were all remanded in prison.

Judge Mallon replied: “Who was looking after the children on the day in question when their mother, her partner and grandmother were involved in these incidents?”

She remanded them in custody, saying: “You were concerned in what happened, you were not bystanders and you could have surrendered yourselves after the police made their appeal for information.”

Boyfriend guilty

Wray, said by a prosecutor at a previous hearing to have played a “leading role” in the disorder, appeared briefly before a judge on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to a single charge of violent disorder.

The 23-year-old was arrested for stopping vehicles at a road junction and grilling the drivers about their ethnicity. Motorists were only allowed to pass Wray’s checkpoint if he was satisfied they were white.

Appearing via video link from HMP Nottingham, Wray, from Middlesbrough, admitted his guilt and also that he was in contravention of a suspended sentence order imposed on April 12 this year.

Judge Laird remanded Wray in custody to face sentence on Sept 18.