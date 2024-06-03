Mother denies manslaughter of four young sons who died in south London house fire

A mother has denied killing her four young sons in a fire at a south London home.

Deveca Rose, 29, is accused of four charges of manslaughter over the deaths Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, and Kyson and Bryson Hoath, four.

The brothers, who were two sets of twins, died after a fire in Collingwood Road, Sutton, south London on December 16, 2021.

At the Old Bailey on Monday, Rose sat in the well of the court to enter her pleas.

She spoke at barely over a whisper to enter her pleas, as she denied all four manslaughter charges.

Rose also pleaded not guilty to an allegation of child cruelty towards the four boys.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC, the Recorder of London, adjourned the case until a trial which is due to begin on September 9.

The four boys were each pulled from the burning mid-terrace house by firefighters, with efforts then made to save their lives.

They were all rushed to hospital but were later pronounced dead.

Rose, from Wallington in Sutton, was freed on bail until her trial.