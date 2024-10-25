Mother of Elijah Lewis sentenced to decades in prison for son's murder
The mother of Elijah Lewis, a 5-year-old boy whose body was found in Massachusetts, was sentenced Friday to 50 years to life in prison for second-degree murder
A woman was fatally stabbed in an Ottawa park in front of her two young children Thursday morning, Ottawa police and other sources said.In a news release, police said the woman was attacked around 11:26 a.m. near the intersection of Uplands and Paul Anka drives, near the city's airport. According to sources, the woman was at Paul Landry Park with her two young children when she was stabbed. She died at the scene, sources told CBC.Police later identified the victim as Brkti Berhe, 36.Photos from
The woman claims in the complaint that a male celebrity raped her while a female celebrity watched
SEATTLE (AP) — A 15-year-old boy accused of killing his parents and three of his siblings this week east of Seattle tried to pin the slayings on his younger brother, but a sister who survived after playing dead escaped to a neighbor's house and told police who really carried out the shootings, authorities said in a court document made public Thursday.
Nearly 50 years after the cold case murder of a 19-year-old who went missing from her Illinois village, authorities have identified her killer through new DNA evidence.
"Oven is on, unsure if the staff are able to turn it off," a dispatcher told other first responders
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman faces a sentence of over 50 years to life in prison in the death of her 5-year-old son, who was beaten, starved and exposed to drugs, weighing just 19 pounds when his body was found buried in a Massachusetts park in 2021.
Authorities allege Thomas Gledhill, 70, and Rosalie Gledhill, 67, helped their daughter, Jennifer Gledhill, cover up the September killing of her husband
Melonie White's death 30 years ago baffled investigators until 2021 when they began working with a local volunteer group that helps crack cold cases
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men serving life in prison for murder after chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery in 2020 are returning to court Thursday to ask a judge for a new trial.
A Charlottetown man awaiting his sentencing on a sexual assault conviction has now been charged with voyeurism and sending an indecent text message.In March, a judge found Wabaningosi "Tim" Dingwell, 43, guilty of sexually assaulting his former spouse in an incident dating back to 2008. The case before the Supreme Court had been adjourned several times since the 2023 trial, and a sentencing date has not yet been scheduled. Meanwhile, the convicted sexual assailant has worked as a delivery driver
The man was killed during an argument with his son on Oct. 18.
Huw Orphan is jailed for two-and-a-half years after kicking his wife down the stairs.
Authorities found the body while searching for a missing 95-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease
The teen's 11-year-old sister told King County detectives that she survived the mass shooting by playing dead, according to a court document.
Maurice Baker Jr., 6, and Jayden Howard, 9, were fatally shot in November 2023, prompting murder charges against their mother Tiffanie Lucas
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The presiding judge of an International Criminal Court panel considering a request to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defense minister and senior Hamas leaders has been replaced on medical grounds.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A panel of judges at the International Criminal Court reported Mongolia to the court's oversight organization on Thursday for failing to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin when he visited the Asian nation last month.
Anthony Shea, 49, was arrested on charge of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 39-year-old Eloilda "Ellie" Shea
Dylan Brister, 28, and Cameron Allan, 21, spiked Calum Simpson's drink leaving him unconscious, before subjecting him to a serious sexual assault that was recorded on a mobile phone. Mr Simpson, 24, later died from intoxication caused by Class C drug Etizolam - commonly found in "street valium" - and alcohol. The pair, who had deleted several video recordings of their attack, told police Mr Simpson had been awake, conscious and consenting throughout.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana woman who pleaded guilty to neglect after a rat attacked her 6-month-old son and left him with disfiguring injuries has been sentenced to probation, weeks after her husband received a lengthy prison term.