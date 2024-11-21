Mother who faked DNA test became pregnant despite ‘knowing she faced jail’

Georgina Saville put her new partner on her child’s birth certificate knowing he was not the biological father - SOLENT NEWS AND PHOTO AGENCY

A mother who falsified DNA results to deny a father access to his child became pregnant despite knowing she may go to jail, a judge has said.

Georgina Saville, 25, was sentenced to nearly two years in prison after sending Kyle Fitton, her ex-partner and father of their two daughters, DNA results claiming he was not the biological father of their youngest child.

She was also accused of falsifying the baby’s birth certificate by claiming her new partner, Danny Mellows, was the father.

Saville will now begin her 32-month prison stay for perverting the course of justice and wilfully making a false declaration despite being six weeks pregnant.

Her plea for a suspended sentence was denied by the judge at Southampton Crown Court after he said she became pregnant despite the threat of a custodial sentence.

Judge Peter Henry said: “You are pregnant but it’s quite clear that you became pregnant, knowing that you were facing a sentence for this matter and knowing that the court had warned you that custody was very much on the cards.”

Holly Fagan, mitigating on Saville’s behalf, tried to argue Saville’s pregnancy presented challenges in a custodial setting.

Saville submitted the forged DNA result after Mr Fitton began legal proceedings to gain access to his children and to add his name to his youngest daughter’s birth certificate.

Kyle Fritton had been denied access to both his children since the couple split in April 2021 - SOLENT NEWS AND PHOTO AGENCY

The pair had been in a four-year relationship. Their first daughter was born in March 2019 and the second in January 2022.

Nick Turner, prosecuting, said the relationship was “sometimes described as toxic, characterised by fights and fallings-out”.

“The couple split up and got back together on several occasions,” he said.

The court was told the couple separated after their second daughter was conceived in April 2021.

Mr Fitton was denied access to both children by Saville and his name was left off the second child’s birth certificate.

Two months after legal proceedings began, Saville sent Mr Fitton’s solicitors what she claimed were DNA test results. These showed that Mr Mellows was the baby’s father.

Mr Fitton was confirmed as the biological father in July 2022, after the family court ordered another DNA test.

The court heard that Saville went to the registry office to add Mr Mellows’s name to the birth certificate, which they both signed.

“[Mr Mellows] wasn’t the father,” Mr Tucker told the court. “He must’ve known that, and certainly Georgina Saville knew that.”

He added: “Knowing that Kyle was the father, she made a false declaration to Births and Deaths, knowing in so doing she would effectively be able to show [Mr Mellows] had parental responsibility, whereas [Mr Fitton] would not.”

Saville told police after her arrest that she had provided the DNA result to get Mr Fitton “off my back”.

Sentencing, Judge Henry said Saville had failed to show any acknowledgement of wrongdoing.

He said: “[The offence] wasn’t particularly sophisticated in its operation but it was an attempt by you to mislead the court.

“It seems to me that you were fully aware that the [false test] would be used in court proceedings and the intention here was to thwart the proper course of justice within the family court proceedings.”