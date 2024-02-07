Mother of FHP Trooper Zachary Fink killed in crash reacts as man arrested is held in jail
The mother of fallen Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink said he was an awesome man with a big heart and big personality.
Police had repeatedly said no foul play is currently suspected in the deaths of David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney, and Ricky Johnson
A Pickering city councillor is facing backlash from community members and her council colleagues after penning an op-ed saying she does not support the concept of Black History Month, which led to public outcry and some demanding an apology.In the op-ed, which was published online Sunday in the Oshawa Durham Central Newspaper, Coun. Lisa Robinson denounced the idea of celebrating Black History Month, arguing that "the race to equality is not the celebration of one race over another."We are so hu
Four Montreal businesses were targeted in a string of arson attacks overnight. Montreal police say the first attack happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in Rivière-des-Prairies.Someone smashed the window of a business on Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard and set off an incendiary device inside, said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal.There were two more attacks on restaurants in the Saint-Laurent borough between 2:20 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. An hour later, a
The first-time parents previously claimed that the medical staff "propped [their newborn's head] on top of his body" to conceal the fact that he was decapitated
One officer was choked by the man, officials say.
A franchisee of fast food giant McDonald's has agreed to pay a teenage girl $4.4 million to settle her lawsuit over having been sexually assaulted by a Pittsburgh-area restaurant manager who was a registered sex offender, the victim's lawyers announced on Monday. The deal between the girl, who was 14 at the time of the 2021 sexual assault, and McDonald's franchisee Rice Enterprises LLC, compensates her for the attack by Walter A. Garner in the restaurant bathroom. At the time, Garner, now 44, had served prison time and was listed on the Megan's Law website for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.
A security officer who worked as a contractor for the U.S. State Department was arrested on federal charges on Tuesday in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, an arrest warrant showed. Kevin Michael Alstrup was arrested in Washington on charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building, according to the warrant. The warrant was filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
TV host Bill Maher opened up in a recent interview about why he refuses to publish an interview he did with Kanye West on his "Club Random" podcast.
Windsor police say a man is facing charges after breaking into a home and assaulting a woman, who fractured her leg as she escaped by jumping through a window.Police say they received a call around 2 a.m. on Saturday for an injured person on Elm Street.Officers were told that a man who was previously in a relationship with the woman had broken into her home and trapped her in a bedroom, police say."The victim was strangled and struck several times before the suspect threatened to kill her," poli
The man took at least six photos of himself and the stadium during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, prosecutors said.
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says repeat car thieves should not be allowed to serve their sentence "in their living room watching Netflix." Poilievre released a new policy today that insists the current Liberal government goes too easy on people who steal cars. He says a Conservative government would make sure auto thieves spend at least three years in prison if they are convicted for a third time, and ban house arrest for those convicted of an indictable offence. Indictable off
In new footage, police officers are heard asking "where's your child?", but the couple do not reply.
LONDON, Ont. — Police in London, Ont., are providing an update on their investigation into the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team. Here are the latest developments (all times are ET): 2:45 p.m. The police officer in charge of the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team says concurrent investigations "did add complexity" to her probe. Det. Sgt. Katherine Dann declined to go into detail about why the NHL
LONDON, Ontario (AP) — The police chief of London, Ontario, issued a public apology on Monday to a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by five hockey players on Canada's 2018 world junior team — including four now currently in the NHL — for the length of time it took to complete an investigation of a case that has rocked the sport for years. It will, however, take much longer for Chief Thai Truong to provide any specifics as to why it took nearly six years for charges to be filed, and what
LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) — The quaint town of Littleton, New Hampshire, is seeing more tourists, drawn to a main street of shops and restaurants where rainbow colors and gay pride symbols can be seen alongside American flags. Its population of 6,000 is growing younger and more diverse, supporting LGBTQ-themed art and a local theater’s gay-themed musical. The culture change doesn’t sit well with town selectboard member Carrie Gendreau, who also serves as a Republican state senator. Last year, she sai
Marion County Sheriff’s department in Florida captured video of a woman they identified as Kendra Boone stealing a deputy’s patrol car. She later fatally crashed into a truck killing two passengers and critically injuring another, according to the department.
TORONTO — An Ontario court is set to hear a constitutional challenge to a panhandling law that advocates say is grossly disproportionate and infringes the rights of some of the most vulnerable members of society. The challenge, being heard this week in Ontario Superior Court, was launched in 2017 by the Fair Change legal clinic against the Safe Streets Act, in force since 2000. The law prohibits soliciting in an aggressive manner and soliciting a "captive audience," including people waiting to u
The Indiana father previously sought protection from his son, saying he was physically abusive, according to police.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A storm of historic proportions dumped a record amount of rain over parts of Los Angeles on Monday, sending mud and boulders down hillsides dotted with multimillion-dollar homes while people living in homeless encampments in many parts of the city scrambled for safety. About 710,000 people statewide were without power Monday evening. The storm was the second one fueled by an atmospheric river to hit the state over the span of days. Virtually all of Southern California was unde
A bystander’s video shows Kansas City police wrestling a Black woman to the ground during an arrest at the Power & Light District and forcing her head and face down while she calls for help.